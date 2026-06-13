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WKN: A41B4Z | ISIN: CA76721A1131 | Ticker-Symbol: 67Y
Tradegate
11.06.26 | 21:31
0,166 Euro
-6,74 % -0,012
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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RIO SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RIO SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,1720,18312.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2026 00:48 Uhr
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Rio Silver Inc.: Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces shareholder approval for all matters at the AGM.

All resolutions presented at Rio Silver's annual general held on Friday, June 12, 2026, including the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of its auditor for the year ended December 31, 2025, the reappointment of its current auditor and the approval of the company's security based compensation plan.

A total of 13,099,198 common shares or 22.24% of Rio Silver's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver is a Canadian exploration and development company with an large per cent of insider, friends and family ownership, focused on Peru. Rio Silver continues to review precious and base metal properties in Peru while maintaining its interest in its Ontario Gerow Lake, critical metals project. This Transaction enables the Company to complete certain planned acquisitions that bring significant potential for near-term, cash flowing, production allowing the Company to leverage other similar opportunities, going forward, in a non-dilutive shareholder friendly way.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Christopher Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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