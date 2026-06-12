Federal Signal Corporation: Federal Signal Provides Update on Streator, Illinois Facility; Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Western Technology, Expanding its Presence in Portable Industrial Signaling Solutions for Hazardous ...

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today provided an update on its manufacturing facility in Streator, Illinois following a tornado that impacted the area on June 11, 2026.

Initial assessments indicate that the facility sustained no structural damage and all employees are safe, with no reported injuries. The Company continues to evaluate conditions, but operations at the facility are ongoing with no material disruption to production.

"The safety of our employees and the broader Streator community is our current priority," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are deeply relieved that our team members and facility came through this event unharmed. Our thoughts are with everyone in Streator who have been impacted by this storm."

The Company is closely monitoring the situation in the surrounding community and will be reaching out to local leaders and organizations to identify ways to support recovery efforts.

The Company also announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets and operations of Western Technology, Inc. ("Western Technology").

Based in Bremerton, Washington, Western Technology is a manufacturer of proprietary portable explosion-protected lighting solutions for mission-critical applications, serving end-customers across industrial processing, petrochemical, and aerospace and defense industries, where regulatory compliance, reliability, and safety are paramount.

Over the last twelve months, Western Technology generated revenues of approximately $6 million.

"Over the last several years, the organic investments we have made to structurally strengthen our Safety and Security Systems Group have set the stage for future profitable growth, inclusive of M&A. On that note, we are thrilled to announce Western Technology as our first acquisition as we begin to execute on our inorganic growth pipeline within our Safety and Security Systems Group," said Sherman.

"The acquisition broadens our industrial signaling equipment portfolio by expanding into the portable explosion-protected lighting solutions market for hazardous applications, where Western Technology has built a niche market-leading position. As we integrate Western Technology, we are excited to leverage the power of our platform to drive synergies spanning sales channel alignment to enhance the reach of Western Technology's products, operational efficiency improvements leveraging our existing U.S. manufacturing operations, and new product development."

The transaction is expected to close in the next 90 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

" Safe Harbor " Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains unaudited financial information and various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: economic and political uncertainty, risks and adverse economic effects associated with geopolitical conflicts including tariffs and other trade conflicts, legal and regulatory developments, foreign currency exchange rate changes, inflationary pressures, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, availability and pricing of raw materials, interest rate changes, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, work stoppages, increases in pension funding requirements, cybersecurity risks, increased legal expenses and litigation results and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation