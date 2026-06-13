Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 13.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2026 16:50 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ministry of Environment: Saudi Arabia to Host Second Consultative Meeting for the 11th World Water Forum

World Water Forum

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2026 / Saudi Arabia is intensifying its early preparations to host the 11th World Water Forum in 2027, including the Second Consultative Meeting held as part of Saudi Water Week. The meeting represents a key milestone in preparations for this global event. It will bring together experts and decision-makers from around the world, as well as representatives of government entities, the private sector, and international organizations.

The meeting aims to align visions, coordinate efforts among stakeholders, and discuss the Forum's main priorities and themes. It will also address organizational and technical frameworks, as well as partnership and cooperation mechanisms, to help ensure the delivery of a distinguished edition that reflects Saudi Arabia's position and role in water-related issues.

This early action and intensified preparation for hosting this major global event reflect the Kingdom's commitment to a collaborative approach, to strengthening international dialogue on water challenges, and to promoting practical and sustainable solutions that support global water security.

The 11th World Water Forum will be held in Riyadh in March 2027 under the theme "Action for a Better Tomorrow", in partnership with the World Water Council. The Forum will bring together broad participation from the public and private sectors, international and local organizations, and experts, officials, and stakeholders interested in water issues at the local and international levels.

The Forum is the largest global event dedicated to water management, providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge, and for cooperation among stakeholders worldwide. It also offers opportunities to showcase international best practices and explore avenues for collaboration to ensure the sustainable management of water resources around the world.

Contact Information:
Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)
info@mewa.gov.sa
0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/saudi-arabia-to-host-second-consultative-meeting-for-the-11th-world-water-forum-1176904

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.