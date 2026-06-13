MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI Tech Showcases Expanding Genomics Ecosystem at ESHG 2026 with New IVD Partnering Program and OEM Collaborations

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, is showcasing its latest advancements in sequencing, automation and clinical genomics at the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) 2026 Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden.

At Booth 352, MGI welcomes researchers, clinicians, laboratory leaders and industry partners to explore its comprehensive portfolio of sequencing and automation solutions while unveiling new initiatives designed to strengthen collaboration across the genomics ecosystem.

Advancing Clinical Genomics Through Partnership

A key highlight of ESHG 2026 is the launch of the MGI NGS Partner Enablement Program, a new initiative designed to connect diagnostic developers, assay providers and laboratory partners seeking to build validated clinical workflows on MGI sequencing platforms.

The program aims to accelerate the development and adoption of regulated next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications by fostering collaborations that simplify workflow implementation, reduce time-to-market and support broader access to precision medicine solutions.

"Clinical genomics is increasingly dependent on strong partnerships across the value chain," said Fang Chen, General Manager Europe & Africa at MGI. "With the launch of our NGS Partner Enablement Program, we are creating a collaborative framework that brings together assay developers, software providers, automation partners and clinical laboratories to accelerate access to high-quality genomic testing."

Expanding Automation Capabilities Through OEM Collaborations

At ESHG 2026, MGI is also announcing new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership opportunities on MGI's DE Bundles (integrated library preparation and sequencing platform), bringing turnkey automation to global partners. The DE Bundle includes the current D4+E25 combination, as well as the new D16 paired with the E25 featuring a new 50M flow cell.

The D16, which will be launched later this year, is a benchtop, mid-to-low throughput library prep system and the upgraded successor to the D4. Retaining the fully enclosed contamination control system, it integrates a single-channel robotic pipetting module to maximize automation. With two sample preparation cartridges each processing 8 samples, the D16 delivers significantly higher throughput. The D16 and E25 systems provide flexible and scalable automation solutions for library construction, sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, streamlining the entire laboratory workflow.

Through this open OEM framework, MGI is enabling customers and solution providers to integrate proven automation technologies into customized workflows tailored to specific clinical and research applications. The OEM program reflects MGI's commitment to building an open ecosystem that empowers laboratories to increase efficiency, improve standardization and accelerate scientific discovery.

"We are excited to expand the opportunities available to our OEM partners by providing access to the D16 platform, enabling the development of truly walkaway solutions that simplify and automate complex laboratory workflows," said Wim Vervaeke, OEM Director at Europe & Africa at MGI. "Our innovations, including the PrepALL, E25, and G99, have already sparked new partnerships across the life sciences ecosystem. By combining MGI's automation expertise with the specialized capabilities of our partners, we are creating integrated solutions that deliver maximum value, efficiency, and convenience for end users."

Corporate Satellite Symposium Highlights Clinical Genomics, Precision Oncology and Spatial Multi-Omics

As part of ESHG 2026, MGI hosted its Corporate Satellite Symposium, Advancing Diagnostics: From Clinical Implementation to Biomarker Discovery, bringing together leading experts from across Europe to showcase how advanced genomic technologies are being translated into real-world clinical and research impact. The symposium highlighted applications spanning clinical oncology diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, and spatial multi-omics.

Dr. Raquel T. Lima from IPATIMUP (Portugal) presented the clinical value of RNA sequencing for detecting actionable gene fusions in solid tumours, improving diagnostic yield and supporting precision oncology decision-making. Prof. Dr. Andreas Braun from University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (Germany) shared how spatial biology technologies map the tumour microenvironment in melanoma, revealing tumour heterogeneity, cellular interactions, and mechanisms associated with disease progression and treatment response. Dr. Andrea Conti from BMR Genomics (Italy) explored the opportunities of whole genome sequencing for pharmacogenetic marker evaluation, highlighting how comprehensive genomic approaches can support the implementation of personalised medicine through improved identification of clinically relevant variants.

Together, the presentations demonstrated how genomic and multi-omics technologies are advancing clinical diagnostics, translational oncology research, and precision medicine, while highlighting the growing role of sequencing in delivering actionable insights across healthcare and biomedical research.

Comprehensive Solutions for Genomics and Multi-Omics Research

Visitors to the MGI booth can explore the company's comprehensive portfolio of sequencing and automation technologies supporting applications across human genetics, oncology, reproductive health, population genomics and multi-omics research.

Highlighting strong market adoption, MGI is showcasing the T7+, its ultra-high-throughput sequencing platform at the conference. Following its official launch for the Europe and Africa region at Analytica 2026 in Munich, the T7+ has gained significant momentum, with 27 units installed worldwide as of the end of 2025. From benchtop to ultra-high-throughput sequencing platforms, as well as advanced laboratory automation solutions, MGI continues to support laboratories seeking high-performance, scalable and cost-effective genomics workflows.

"Our mission extends beyond delivering innovative technologies," said Dr. Christian Zimmerman, VP Sales Europe & Africa at MGI. "We are focused on building a complete ecosystem that enables our customers to transition seamlessly from research to clinical implementation. The partnerships and initiatives we are launching at ESHG 2026 demonstrate our commitment to making genomic technologies more accessible, integrated and impactful."

Driving the Future of Precision Medicine in Europe

Europe remains a strategic region for MGI, with growing adoption of genomic technologies across research institutions, healthcare systems and national population initiatives.

Through continued investment in sequencing innovation, automation, clinical partnerships and collaborative ecosystem development, MGI is helping accelerate the transition toward more precise, data-driven healthcare.

As genomics increasingly becomes integrated into routine clinical practice, MGI remains committed to providing the technologies and partnerships necessary to support the next generation of precision medicine.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio that spans three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

To learn more, please visit MGI Tech, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

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