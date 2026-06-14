Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad: Ge-Shen Shareholders Endorse Resolutions at 23rd AGM as Group Advances High-Value Manufacturing Transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2026 / Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group"), an established service provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions, specialising in high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber, medical devices and complete assembly for diverse industries, today concluded its 23rd Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), with shareholders approving all resolutions tabled at the meeting.

During the AGM, shareholders received the Group's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025") and approved all ordinary and special business resolutions, including the payment of Directors' fees and benefits, the re-election of retiring Directors, the re-appointment of external auditors, the renewal of the authority to issue shares, and the proposed renewal of the share buy-back authority.

For FY2025, Ge-Shen recorded revenue of RM364.87 million, representing a 32.7% increase from RM275.07 million in FY2024, while profit after tax surged to RM30.72 million compared to RM12.83 million in the preceding year. The performance was driven by stronger contributions from higher-value segments, operational improvements, and the successful execution of the Group's transformation strategy.

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen said, "FY2025 was a defining year for Ge-Shen as we accelerated our transformation from a traditional component manufacturer into a high-value engineering and manufacturing solutions provider. Our expansion into EMS, increased participation in assembly-driven manufacturing, and growing exposure to AI-related and data centre applications have strengthened our competitive positioning and laid a solid foundation for future growth."

A key milestone in the Group's transformation journey was the move to increase its shareholding in Local Assembly Sdn. Bhd. ("LASB"), which will strengthen Ge-Shen's EMS platform through greater operational integration, enhanced earnings contribution, and deeper participation in higher-value manufacturing activities.

Ge-Shen has also continued to strengthen its engineering capabilities and expand its role across the manufacturing value chain, offering customers a more comprehensive suite of services encompassing assembly, testing, validation, packaging, value engineering, and process optimisation. These capabilities have enabled the Group to participate in more critical stages of customers' production processes while improving revenue quality and margin profiles.

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on capturing opportunities arising from global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centre expansion, semiconductor development, medical devices, and industrial automation.

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ABOUT GE-SHEN CORPORATION BERHAD

GE-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group") is a leading provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions. With operations in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, Ge-Shen specialises in the production of high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber and complete assembly for industries including medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The Group continuously invests in technological advancements to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.gscorp.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ge-shen-shareholders-endorse-resolutions-at-23rd-agm-as-group-advances-1176989