Lightweight uncrewed ground vehicle expands mission flexibility for highly mobile units operating in complex and contested environments

AeroVironment, Inc. ("AV"), a global leader in autonomous systems, today announced the launch of TOM 50 RE, a compact, backpackable uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) developed by its wholly owned subsidiary Telerob.

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AV's TOM 50 RE backpackable UGV delivers rapid reconnaissance, explosive ordnance disposal, and autonomous mapping capabilities for dismounted forces operating in contested environments. (Photo: AV)

Designed for mobile exploration, mission-accompanying reconnaissance, explosive threat disposal, and operational support, TOM 50 RE enables dismounted forces, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, and special operations units-including SWAT-to rapidly deploy robotic capability wherever the mission demands.

The announcement was made at Eurosatory 2026, a global event for defence and security held in Paris.

"The introduction of TOM 50 RE reflects AV's commitment to delivering robotic systems that directly address the realities of modern ground combat and explosive threat environments," said Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of AV. "Today's operators need systems that move with them, adapt to multiple missions, and provide immediate intelligence while reducing risk to human life. TOM 50 RE delivers that capability in a highly portable form factor built for the tactical edge."

Weighing less than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and compact enough to be carried by a single operator, TOM 50 RE enables rapid deployment in confined and complex terrain, while its tracked design, stair-climbing flipper system, and dedicated mobility attachments allow it to overcome obstacles, navigate stairs and uneven terrain, and operate inside structures, delivering up to five hours of endurance and supporting payloads of up to five kilograms without compromising mobility.

With state-of-the-art onboard simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) capability, TOM 50 RE autonomously generates detailed maps of interior spaces, including multi-level buildings and global positioning system (GPS)-denied environments such as underground structures and dense urban terrain. Operators can identify and record points of interest directly within the digital map and export mission data immediately following operations, accelerating intelligence exploitation, supporting informed decision-making, and enabling more effective follow-on planning.

Equipped with four integrated high-resolution wide-angle cameras with infrared capability, TOM 50 RE delivers persistent 360-degree situational awareness in day, night, and degraded visual environments. Its advanced internet protocol (IP)-mesh radio architecture provides secure, resilient communications while enabling the system to function as a mobile repeater, extending connectivity for forces operating deep inside structures or complex terrain.

Its modular architecture, enabled by the Mission Module Interface (MMI) or an adapter supporting Telerob's Universal Component Interface (UCI), allows operators to integrate mission-specific payloads, including advanced camera systems and disruptors, and tailor the system to evolving operational requirements.

"TOM 50 RE was designed to deliver immediate robotic capability at the point of need, where operators face the greatest uncertainty and risk," said Florian Gruener, Managing Director of Telerob and Product Line General Manager for Uncrewed Ground Vehicles. "Its ability to rapidly conduct these missions in complex terrain allows forces to gain critical situational awareness, mitigate threats, and make faster, more informed decisions-while keeping personnel out of harm's way."

Controlled through AV_Halo Command running on the Tomahawk Grip family of systems or the Robo Command Control System, operators can seamlessly manage TOM 50 RE alongside other uncrewed systems, enabling coordinated robotic operations and enhancing situational awareness across the mission.

The Four Missions

For mobile exploration , TOM 50 RE provides immediate situational awareness in unknown or high-risk environments, allowing operators to scout structures, confined spaces, and urban terrain without exposing personnel to danger.

, TOM 50 RE provides immediate situational awareness in unknown or high-risk environments, allowing operators to scout structures, confined spaces, and urban terrain without exposing personnel to danger. In mission-accompanying reconnaissance , the system's integrated simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) capability enables it to navigate multi-story buildings, generate detailed interior maps, and identify and mark hazards or points of interest for follow-on forces.

, the system's integrated simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) capability enables it to navigate multi-story buildings, generate detailed interior maps, and identify and mark hazards or points of interest for follow-on forces. In defusing missions , TOM 50 RE supports the safe neutralization of improvised explosive devices and explosive hazards through modular disruptor and drop-charge payloads, allowing operators to mitigate threats from a safe distance.

, TOM 50 RE supports the safe neutralization of improvised explosive devices and explosive hazards through modular disruptor and drop-charge payloads, allowing operators to mitigate threats from a safe distance. In its support role, in cooperation with the telemax EVO family of products, the system can serve as a mobile communications relay, extend operational reach, provide additional viewing angles, and enhance coordination between robotic and human elements across distributed teams.

TOM 50 RE expands AV's portfolio of intelligent, mission-ready ground robotic systems supporting defence, security, and public safety forces worldwide.

About AV

AV (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defence technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities-built to meet the mission needs of today's warfighter and tomorrow's conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

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