Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Embraces the Bright Future of Lithium and EV Innovation as Its Global Electrification Mission Continues to Advance

ELEKTROS INC. (OTC Markets:ELEK)





WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Markets:ELEK), a publicly traded company focused on electrification opportunities, today provided an update on its continued focus on hard rock lithium opportunities, patented electric vehicle charging technology, and long-term strategic initiatives designed to support the rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

As worldwide demand for electric vehicles, battery storage systems, and critical minerals continues to expand, Elektros remains focused on identifying opportunities related to lithium resources and technologies that may support the future of transportation, energy security, and next-generation infrastructure.

"Our vision remains firmly focused on the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe the global electrification trend continues to create meaningful opportunities for innovation, resource development, and technological advancement."

Industry observers continue to recognize lithium as one of the most important raw materials used in modern electric vehicle batteries. Bloomberg has reported extensively on lithium's critical role in powering electric vehicles and supporting the global energy transition. Likewise, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly emphasized the importance of lithium supply to support the growth of electric vehicle production and battery manufacturing.

The Company's patented electric vehicle charging technology, protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, relates to multi-port charging technology designed for electric vehicle charging applications and reflects Elektros' ongoing commitment to innovation within the EV sector.

As part of its intellectual property strategy, Elektros has communicated with various automotive industry participants regarding its patented technology. The Company previously received correspondence from counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of the Company's patent-related communication and indicating the matter would be reviewed internally. Such correspondence does not constitute an admission of infringement, liability, licensing, or any commercial agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-embraces-the-bright-future-of-lithium-and-ev-innovation-as-its-global-elec-1177072