As European and allied forces accelerate modernization efforts in response to evolving operational threats, Oshkosh Defense LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, will showcase proven tactical mobility solutions at Eurosatory 2026 designed to support interoperability, distributed operations and future battlefield requirements, without the risk and long development timelines of entirely new vehicle programs.

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Oshkosh Defense Hybrid Electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV).

For decades, Oshkosh Defense has supported allied military forces with heavy, medium and light tactical vehicle platforms designed to operate across coalition environments. Today, as NATO and European partners prioritize readiness, sustainment resilience and operational flexibility, Oshkosh Defense continues to evolve its proven platforms to meet emerging mission requirements. At Eurosatory 2026, Oshkosh Defense will feature its hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV), an advanced capability demonstrator built on the combat-proven JLTV platform currently fielded by the United States and allied nations worldwide. With more than 24,000 JLTVs produced, the platform provides a mature, interoperable foundation capable of adapting to future operational requirements while maintaining commonality across coalition forces. The eJLTV demonstrates how allied forces can modernize tactical mobility capabilities while reducing transition risk, leveraging existing sustainment infrastructure and preserving operational familiarity for deployed forces. The platform integrates hybrid electric capability, onboard exportable power generation, silent watch and silent drive functionality to support distributed operations, next-generation battlefield systems and evolving operational energy requirements.

By building on a fielded and combat-proven platform, Oshkosh Defense offers allied customers a scalable path toward future capability integration without sacrificing reliability, survivability or interoperability. The JLTV platform also creates opportunities for localized sustainment, long-term fleet support and regional operational integration aligned with allied modernization priorities.

"European and allied forces are modernizing under real operational pressure, and they also need solutions that can be fielded, sustained and integrated quickly," said Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense. "The eJLTV demonstrates how Oshkosh Defense can evolve a combat-proven platform to support future power, interoperability and distributed operational requirements without forcing customers to accept the risk and timelines associated with entirely new vehicle programs."

Attendees can experience the eJLTV and learn more about Oshkosh Defense's portfolio of advanced tactical mobility solutions and technologies at Eurosatory 2026 in Booth A320 in the USA Pavilion.

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense, an Oshkosh Corporation business [NYSE: OSK], delivers adaptable, connected, and survivable systems critical to the modernization and readiness of the U.S. and its allied forces. As a trusted mobility integrator, Oshkosh brings advanced vehicles, intelligent systems, and mission-critical technologies together into unified solutions built for evolving operational demands. Combining defense expertise with commercial scale, Oshkosh accelerates innovation from development through deployment. And because the mission does not end at fielding, Oshkosh provides global sustainment, lifecycle support, and aftermarket solutions that keep fleets ready while advancing the future of defense mobility.

Learn more at OshkoshDefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, purpose-built vehicles and equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs over 18,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh S-Series, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline Communications, Oshkosh Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech, Oshkosh Defense and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "project" or "plan" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to the Company's ability to successfully execute on its strategic road map and meet its long-term financial goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update information contained in this news release. Investors should be aware that the Company may not update such information until the Company's next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alexandra Hittle, Communications Director

ahittle@defense.oshkoshcorp.com

+1.920.410.1929