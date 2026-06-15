







JAKARTA, June 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN), in collaboration with the Jakarta Provincial Government and Indonesia Muda Road Runner (IMRR), successfully concluded the BTN Jakarta International Marathon (BTN JAKIM) 2026, held on June 13-14, 2026. The two-day event attracted more than 45,500 runners, including 1,012 international participants from 52 countries, reinforcing Jakarta's growing reputation as a premier destination for international sporting events and sports tourism in Southeast Asia.The event featured four race categories - 5K, 10K, Half Marathon (21K), and Marathon (42K) - and brought together participants from across Indonesia and around the world. Thousands of spectators lined the race routes throughout the weekend, creating a vibrant atmosphere as runners passed some of Jakarta's most iconic landmarks from the National Monument (Monas) to Gelora Bung Karno (GBK).Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung praised the successful execution of BTN JAKIM 2026 and highlighted the strong collaboration among government institutions, security authorities, event organizers, and the public."BTN Jakarta International Marathon 2026 has demonstrated that Jakarta is capable of hosting a world-class sporting event safely, orderly, and successfully. We are grateful for the tremendous support from the people of Jakarta and all stakeholders involved. This event not only promotes a healthy lifestyle but also showcases Jakarta as an international city that is ready to welcome participants and visitors from around the world," said Pramono.He added that the Jakarta Provincial Government remains committed to supporting the continued growth of the event and is optimistic that future editions will be even larger and more impactful, particularly as Jakarta approaches its 500th anniversary next year.President Director of PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk Nixon LP Napitupulu said the success of BTN JAKIM 2026 reflects the growing enthusiasm for running and healthy living while generating tangible economic benefits for Jakarta and its surrounding communities."The enthusiasm shown by runners, spectators, volunteers, and local communities throughout the event has been extraordinary. Beyond promoting healthy lifestyles, events like BTN JAKIM create demand that stimulates economic activity across multiple sectors, including hospitality, tourism, transportation, retail, and small businesses. This is the broader value that we aim to create through the marathon," Nixon said.Indonesia's Minister of Youth and Sports Erick Thohir emphasized that BTN JAKIM reflects the growing role of sports in promoting healthier lifestyles while contributing to economic development through sports tourism and the sports industry."This is a very positive development and part of our effort to build a healthier society. At the same time, sports tourism and the sports industry have become important drivers of economic growth. With participation reaching more than 45,000 runners, the impact generated by this event is remarkable and demonstrates the enormous potential of sports as an economic catalyst," Erick said.He further noted that Indonesia is exploring opportunities with neighboring countries to establish a regional Southeast Asian marathon circuit that could elevate the profile of distance running and sports tourism across the region.Based on projections from race organizer Indonesia Muda Road Runner (IMRR), BTN JAKIM 2026 is expected to generate approximately IDR 225 billion in economic impact, significantly higher than the estimated impact recorded in the previous year. The event also contributed to increased hotel occupancy rates across key commercial districts in Jakarta, including Sudirman, Senayan, and Thamrin.BTN JAKIM 2026 welcomed runners from 52 countries, with the largest international contingents coming from Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea. The growing international participation highlights the increasing appeal of Jakarta as a destination for global running events.The event also crowned champions across its elite marathon categories. In the Men's Open Marathon division, Kenya's Kennedy Njogu Muhia claimed victory with a time of 2:16:23, followed by fellow Kenyan Ezekiel Kemboi Omullo (2:16:43) and Ethiopia's Abdi Asefa Kebede (2:20:04). In the Women's Open Marathon division, Alemnesh Herpha Guta of Kenya secured first place with a finishing time of 2:36:54, ahead of Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke Meleka (2:37:50) and Kenya's Eunice Nyawira Muchiri (2:39:17).Among Indonesian runners, Robi Syanturi emerged as the Men's National Marathon champion with a time of 2:27:58, followed by Nofeldi Petingko (2:28:20) and Sedilta Pilon Nubatonis (2:33:20). In the Women's National Marathon category, Isania Tarigan claimed the national title with a time of 3:08:47, ahead of Cilpia Manalu (3:16:20) and Sharfina Sheila Rosada (3:27:29).The event also celebrated winners in the 5K and 10K categories held on the opening day. Pandu Sukarya and Marhaendrassiwi secured victories in the Men's and Women's National 5K races, respectively, while Rikki Marthin and Agustina Mardika topped the Men's and Women's National 10K categories.Beyond the competition itself, BTN JAKIM has evolved into a platform that promotes healthy lifestyles, strengthens community engagement, supports local businesses, and enhances Jakarta's appeal as a destination for international events. The success of BTN Jakarta International Marathon 2026 reflects the strong collaboration between BTN, the Jakarta Provincial Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Danantara Indonesia, IMRR, security authorities, volunteers, and the wider community.As BTN JAKIM continues to grow in scale and international participation, the event is expected to further strengthen Jakarta's position as a leading sports tourism destination and support Indonesia's ambition to become a major hub for world-class sporting events in the region.Contact: investor_relation@btn.co.id Web: https://www.btn.co.idSource: PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Bank BTN)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.