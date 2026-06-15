Inauguration of Sudarshan's second global head office underscores the company's post-integration growth ambitions and long-term commitment to Germany

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited ("Sudarshan"), a leading global pigment and color solutions provider, on 9th June inaugurated its second global head office at the Hillsite Office Building in Schwalbach am Taunus, near Frankfurt, Germany a significant milestone in the company's growth journey following its acquisition of the Heubach Group in March 2025.

The nearly 21,000 sq ft. serves as Sudarshan's second global head office, alongside its existing global head office in Pune, India. Located approximately 11 km from Sudarshan's production site at the Industriepark Höchst, the open-plan space is designed to foster collaboration and integration across the company's unified global operations.

"The Frankfurt Hillsite Office is more than a new workspace it is a clear signal of how important Germany and Europe are to our global ambitions. This office reflects the scale and direction of where we are headed."

Rajesh Rathi, Global Chairman and Managing Director, Sudarshan

"Frankfurt has always been central to our global operations, and this office is a testament to that. I am proud to lead our German operations from this new home a strong foundation for everything we are building together."

Dr. Klaus-Dieter Baumgart, Chief Technology Officer, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited Managing Director, Sudarshan Germany Horizons GmbH

With a combined heritage of over 270 years in pigment manufacturing, Sudarshan today operates across 120+ countries, with 19 manufacturing sites and 4,000+ global customers.

About Sudarshan

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (BSE: 506655 NSE: SUDARSCHEM) is a global leader in color solutions and specialized pigments, serving customers in over 120 countries. Headquartered in Pune and Frankfurt, the company offers a broad portfolio of organic, inorganic, and pearlescent pigments used across coatings, plastics, inks, cosmetics, and other applications. Supported by more than 3,900 employees and 19 manufacturing and R&D sites worldwide, Sudarshan continues to set benchmarks in color quality, performance, and sustainability. Follow us to know more at www.sudarshan.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612058752/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ushna Iyer Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

umiyer@sudarshan.com +91 7758977505