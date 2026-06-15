Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2026) - As parents increasingly seek healthier alternatives to screen-based entertainment, Haivivi has officially launched BubblePal, an innovative AI-powered companion toy designed to transform ordinary plush animals into interactive friends that support children's learning, creativity, and emotional development.

Haivivi Launches BubblePal AI Companion Toy, Bringing Warm and Screen-Free AI Interaction to Children

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Unlike traditional educational robots that focus primarily on information delivery, BubblePal combines advanced AI conversation capabilities with the comfort and familiarity of a child's favorite stuffed animal. The lightweight device easily attaches to plush toys such as teddy bears, rabbits, and other soft companions, creating a personalized AI friend that encourages meaningful interaction without the need for screens.

Designed specifically for young children, BubblePal offers a unique blend of companionship and education. Through natural conversations, storytelling, role-playing games, and interactive question-and-answer sessions, the AI companion helps children improve language skills, develop imagination, and strengthen independent thinking. At the same time, its emotionally aware interaction system allows children to express their feelings in a safe and supportive environment, making BubblePal more than just a toy-it becomes a trusted companion throughout the day.

Whether answering curious questions, joining imaginative play sessions, or providing calming bedtime stories, BubblePal seamlessly integrates into children's daily routines. By encouraging active engagement instead of passive screen consumption, it supports healthier developmental experiences while fostering stronger parent-child interactions.

Safety remains a core priority for Haivivi. BubblePal is crafted with child-friendly materials and durable construction to withstand everyday use. The device is powered by an advanced AI model that delivers age-appropriate conversations, while its companion mobile app allows parents to stay connected to their child's learning and growth journey.

Since its launch, BubblePal has gained attention from families across North America for its innovative approach to AI-powered play. Reflecting Haivivi's vision that "technology should bring warmth to companionship," BubblePal represents a new generation of smart toys that combine emotional connection, educational value, and screen-free engagement.

For families looking to enrich childhood experiences with meaningful AI interaction, BubblePal offers a fresh and thoughtful solution that makes every conversation more engaging and every moment of play more memorable.

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Source: Global News