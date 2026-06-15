LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - At the AliExpress Brand+ Summer Party on Poland Street, a Unitree robot sat in the driver's seat of a BYD ATTO 2 DM-i as a THINKCAR scanner ran a live vehicle scan beside it, while a second robot held a diagnostic tablet toward the crowd. Over 200 KOLs, car owners, and DIY enthusiasts watched AI-powered diagnostics in action.
Why This Matters Now
Modern cars run on dozens of ECUs and thousands of data points per second. Traditional diagnostics waits for something to break; AI-assisted diagnostics reads data before the warning light turns on. The AI-powered diagnostics segment is among the fastest-growing in the automotive aftermarket, driven by wider EV adoption and software-defined vehicles - and tools once confined to dealer workshops are now portable and accessible to independent technicians, DIY drivers, and enthusiasts alike.
What's Next
The London activation is one chapter of a broader campaign built around prediction, preparation, and the idea that every vehicle deserves a championship team. Upcoming phases include a real-vehicle AI diagnostics challenge and World Cup final fan engagement. The campaign runs through July.
Hashtag: THINKCAR
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About THINKCARTHINKCAR is a global automotive technology company focused on professional diagnostics, intelligent repair solutions, ADAS calibration, and TPMS systems. Serving 215+ countries.
www.thinkcar.com | www.mythinkcar.com
About MUCAR
MUCAR provides smart, accessible vehicle diagnostic solutions combining user-friendly design with AI-powered technology.
www.mucarus.com
News Source: THINKCAR
15/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.