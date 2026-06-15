Autonomous launch, recovery, and recharge from military vehicles and fixed installations;

Three-drone rotation provides persistent surveillance and real-time targeting data in contested environments

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY), today announced at Eurosatory the market launch of Black Recon, an autonomously launched micro-drone system that delivers continuous, untethered reconnaissance from military vehicles and fixed installations.

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Teledyne FLIR Defense announced at Eurosatory the market launch of Black Recon, an autonomously launched micro-drone that delivers continuous, untethered reconnaissance from military vehicles and fixed installations. Black Recon allows crews to launch, operate, recover, and recharge up to three UAS without leaving their platform, reducing operator risk.

Designed for vehicle integration, Black Recon allows crews to launch, operate, recover, and recharge up to three unmanned aerial systems without leaving their platform, reducing risk and accelerating decision-making.

"Black Recon represents a major step forward in integrated reconnaissance for ground forces," said Dr. JihFen Lei, President of Teledyne Defense and Aerospace Group and Senior Vice President of Teledyne Technologies. "By bringing autonomous launch, recovery, and recharging directly to the vehicle, we give operators persistent situational awareness, faster access to actionable intelligence, and greater protection in high-tempo missions."

Key system capabilities include:

Autonomous launch, recovery, and recharge from the safety of the platform

Three-UAV rotation for near-continuous overwatch

Thermal and visible payloads for real-time imagery and targeting data

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-denied operation enabled by advanced sensors and visual navigation

Radio-silent missions using Visual Inertial Navigation, without reliance on RF links

Extended range and radio coverage through onboard relay capability

Compatible operation with Black Hornet 4 nano-drone

Optional 100-gram mission modules for future lethality, sensor, and CBRN payloads

A Fully Integrated, Autonomous Reconnaissance Capability

Black Recon is a compact, hardened system for vehicles or fixed installations that deploys up to three micro-UAVs in rotation for persistent surveillance. Each UAV launches autonomously, performs reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA) missions, then returns to the launcher for capture, docking, and recharging. The result is uninterrupted ISR coverage day or night while keeping personnel protected inside the platform.

Designed for 'Dynamic Reusability' in High-Tempo Operations

Unlike legacy drones adapted for dismounted use, Black Recon is engineered for mounted platforms, enabling immediate ISR deployment without external aviation support.

With 50- to 60-minute flight times and speeds up to 25 m/s per UAV, Black Recon extends surveillance beyond traditional engagement ranges, supporting continuous target tracking, rapid threat detection, and shortening the decision cycle across all mission profiles.

Low SWaP, High Performance

Weighing less than 450 grams, each Black Recon UAV combines low size, weight, and power with advanced sensing derived from Teledyne FLIR Defense's proven nano-UAS portfolio. Autonomous navigation allows missions to continue in GPS-jammed or spoofed environments.

Expanding Beyond the Battlefield

Originally developed for military use, Black Recon's flexible architecture also supports public safety and security applications, including:

Remote first responder deployments for law enforcement

Border and perimeter security

Critical infrastructure monitoring

Maritime and riverine patrols

Its rugged, network-enabled design supports both fixed and mobile deployment, providing rapid situational awareness in remote and hard-to-reach environments.

Future-Ready, Modular by Design

Black Recon's open mission-module architecture is built to evolve with operational requirements. Planned future modules include lethality payloads and CBRN detection sensors, expanding the system from persistent reconnaissance to hazard detection and active engagement.

Black Recon is available for order now, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

Visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at Eurosatory, Hall 5A, Stand A129, to see the Black Recon in person or learn more online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world's most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

Teledyne Defense Aerospace

Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com

Tabitha Blankenbiller

Teledyne Defense Aerospace

Email: Tabitha.blankenbiller@teledyne.com