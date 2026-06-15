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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 06:06 Uhr
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Jereh Group: From Waste to Value: How Jereh Builds the Circular Ecosystem for Batteries

YANTAI, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric vehicles and energy storage systems scale globally, a critical challenge has emerged: how to manage millions of batteries at the end of their life cycle.

The EU Battery Regulation and similar frameworks are imposing stricter mandates for recycled material content, carbon footprint disclosure, and end-of-life responsibility. Battery recycling has evolved from an environmental compliance duty to a strategic cornerstone of critical material security, supply chain resilience, and the energy transition.

One question remains: can compliant battery recycling be both sustainable and commercially viable?

For Jereh, the answer lies in its intelligent battery recycling demonstration facility in Zhengzhou, China. Since commissioning, the plant has processed more than 15,000 tons of raw feedstock, maintained a utilization rate above 80%, and achieved profitability within its first year of operation. Both the black mass recovery rate and purity exceed 98%, while copper and aluminum separation efficiency reaches up to 96%, underscoring the viability of industrial-scale battery recycling.

This facility served as the validation platform for Jereh's Lithium Battery Recycling Equipment 1.0. Building on real-world operating data, Jereh has developed its next-generation Lithium Battery Recycling Equipment 2.0 and introduced its LFP Cathode Material Regeneration Solution, further enhancing the value recovery of end-of-life batteries.

The upgraded 2.0 equipment increases single-line annual capacity by 50% while improving operational safety, efficiency, and environmental performance. Meanwhile, the LFP regeneration solution reduces processing costs by 40% through a dry physical process, achieves up to 95% stripping efficiency, eliminates wastewater discharge, and cuts carbon emissions by around 60%.

Beyond technology development, Jereh is expanding its global battery recycling footprint through localized partnerships across South Korea, Australia, Hungary, and the United States. Following the successful 1.0 validation in Zhengzhou, the 2.0 equipment in Guangzhou and Chongqing is expected to commence operations in the coming weeks, with plans for further deployment in overseas markets. Recently, Jereh also signed an agreement with Witthal Gulf to jointly develop a benchmark lithium battery recycling project in Abu Dhabi. The project marks another milestone in Jereh's efforts to support the development of sustainable battery recycling infrastructure worldwide.

Jereh also contributes to the development of battery recycling standards and safety frameworks, supporting a more mature and transparent recycling ecosystem. For Jereh, the goal is clear: transform retired batteries from waste into valuable resources and help close the loop across the global battery value chain.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-waste-to-value-how-jereh-builds-the-circular-ecosystem-for-batteries-302799945.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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