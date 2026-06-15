DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Montag, 15. Juni

=== *** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise Mai *** 09:30 EU/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz "Money in transition: digitalisation and innovation in payments" 10:00 DE/Adtran Networks SE, HV *** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz April *** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion April Eurozone PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/ k.A. zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj *** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Juni PROGNOSE: 13,9 zuvor: 19,6 *** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Mai Industrieproduktion PROGNOSE: +0,3% zuvor: +0,7% Kapazitätsauslastung PROGNOSE: 76,2% zuvor: 76,1% *** 16:00 AT/EZB-Ratsmitglied Kocher, Rede bei Veranstaltung zu "Central Banking in an Era of Geopolitical Uncertainty" ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2026 23:57 ET (03:57 GMT)

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