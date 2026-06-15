Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

We Mean Business Coalition: New polling shows overwhelming global business support for clean electrification amid fossil fuel volatility

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark global survey of business executives across 18 countries shows overwhelming support for a rapid transition to electrified economies run predominantly on renewables-based electricity.

The findings suggest geopolitical instability is accelerating an existing business shift toward clean electrification, but that power systems, grids and policy frameworks are not keeping pace.

As geopolitical tensions continue in the Middle East, and G7 leaders gather in Evian amid growing concern over economic resilience and global vulnerabilities, 91% of business leaders say electrification would improve energy security, and 79% say instability has made their own business shift to electrification more urgent.

Collected during late April as the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, the data indicates business executives across all polled countries support a rapid move away from fossil fuel systems, with 90% expecting their operations to be electrified by 2035.

The polling comes after an International Energy Agency (IEA) report found repeated energy shocks are reshaping government and company investment priorities, while the Turkish and Australian COP31 hosts and the International Renewables Agency (IRENA) have called for a stronger global push to run vehicles, industry and buildings on electricity rather than fossil fuels.

The data shows that 90% of business leaders surveyed say transitioning to a renewables-based electricity system in their country is likely to boost economic growth and 88% say electrifying their operations will make their business more competitive.

However, 72% of those surveyed say government policies are lagging behind.

Powering Up: Business Perspectives on Electrification warns that countries failing to electrify risk losing out to more electrified economies, with 62% saying they would consider moving operations if their government did not offer sufficient support to electrify.

The polling, conducted across key economies and emerging markets, was commissioned by E3G, We Mean Business Coalition and the Global Renewables Alliance, and underscores growing business demand for clean electrification as a strategy for energy security, competitiveness and economic growth, as well as tackling climate change.

Business leaders of medium-sized and large organisations were surveyed in Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States.

Find the full press release and report here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/we-mean-business-coalition-new-polling-shows-overwhelming-global-business-support-for-clean-electrification-amid-fossil-fuel-volatility-302795517.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.