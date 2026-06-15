Shifters AI Inc.: Shifters to Debut AI-Native Ground Autonomy Product Ecosystem at Eurosatory 2026

- Live demonstration will showcase RITA, ARENA and TRUST working together to enable supervised robotic teams for search and rescue, site security, remote inspection and hard-to-access environments -

PARIS, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shifters, a global technology company building the next generation of AI-native autonomous robotic teams, today announced it will publicly debut its AI-native ground autonomy product ecosystem at Eurosatory 2026, June 15-19 at Paris Nord Villepinte, Booth C213 in Hall 5A. The debut will showcase RITA (Robotic Intent To Action), Shifters' operator-command layer that translates human intent into robotic tasking; ARENA (Autonomous Robotic Execution and Nexus Architecture), its orchestration layer for coordinated robotic team execution; and TRUST (Tactical Robot for Unmanned Safety & Security Tasks), its rugged ground robotic platform designed for dangerous, degraded and hard-to-access environments.









The ecosystem is now being field-tested as Shifters advances the platform toward operational deployment. The unveiling follows the recently announced $15 million in funding, supporting Shifters' "Robots Go First" mission of applying supervised robotic team autonomy to environments where sending people first is dangerous, inefficient or impractical - from national security missions to site security to industrial operations, disaster zones and critical infrastructure.

"In defense technology, the hardest companies to build are the ones that have to move from breakthrough technology to field-ready products," said Alon Lifshitz, founding partner at Aurelius Capital. "Shifters has the rare combination of operational understanding, technical depth and market timing that will build a category-defining company."





"The next leap in ground robotics is not a better remote-controlled machine. It is the ability for one operator to supervise coordinated robotic teams that can enter, sense and operate in dangerous environments before people are exposed," said OferBalin, CEO and co-founder of Shifters. "Shifters' product ecosystem is our answer to that challenge: an AI-native ground autonomy platform that translates human intent into robotic action while preserving human oversight and mission control."

Shifters' product ecosystem integrates mission-configurable ground robotic systems with rough-terrain mobility, sensors, payloads and autonomy software for supervised multi-robot operations. RITA serves as the operator-command layer that translates human intent into robotic tasking; while ARENA coordinates navigation, sensing and execution across robotic teams. TRUST provides the rugged robotic platform that brings the ecosystem into real-world environments.

"Ground autonomy is a systems challenge. Terrain, perception, communications, power, payloads and decision-making have to work together in real time," said Assaf Chaprak, President, CTO and co-founder of Shifters. "That is why we built an integrated product ecosystem - RITA for operator intent, ARENA for robotic team orchestration and TRUST for rugged ground execution - so supervised robotic teams can continue moving, sensing and coordinating when terrain is unpredictable, connectivity is limited and mission conditions change."

The live demo will show multiple autonomous ground robots operating as a coordinated team under human supervision. Attendees will see how a single operator - by defining operational boundaries including mission intent, permissions and intervention thresholds - can supervise multiple robots as they coordinate movement, gather information and operate in scenarios that emulate emergency response, site security, remote inspection and critical infrastructure applications including:

Disaster response and search and rescue in collapsed, subterranean or structurally unstable environments.

Perimeter and site security for critical infrastructure, ports, energy facilities, data centers and industrial campuses.

Remote sensing and inspection in hazardous, degraded or inaccessible environments.

Dangerous-entry assessment before workers, first responders or security teams are placed at risk.

To schedule a meeting with the Shifters team and explore mission-specific operational applications and partnerships, visit www.shiftersai.com.

About Shifters

Shifters is a global technology company developing AI-native autonomous robotic teams for dangerous, degraded and hard-to-access environments. Built on the mission of preserving human life by sending robots first, Shifters enables operators to coordinate mission-configurable ground robots that can enter, sense and operate in dangerous environments before people are placed at risk. The company's product ecosystem combines AI decision-making, mission orchestration and modular robotic systems designed for real-world deployment across public security, critical infrastructure, industrial operations, emergency response and national security applications. Shifters is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with operations in the U.S., Middle East and Europe.

Media Contact:

Sage Communications (Global Media)

shiftersai@aboutsage.com

Uri Meirovich PR (Israeli Media)

Uri@meirovitchpr.com

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