Planned gene expression assay launches and high-multiplex capabilities are expected to expand QIAcuity into one of the largest molecular biology application areas

Expanded Cell and Gene Therapy offerings and workflow automation capabilities strengthen the QIAcuity digital PCR ecosystem

New software capabilities support standardized analysis and reporting across digital PCR workflows

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced new additions to its QIAcuity digital PCR (dPCR) ecosystem, with a focus on expanding gene expression capabilities, broadening assay content and enhancing workflow standardization to support the growing adoption of dPCR across life sciences and biopharma applications.

As researchers increasingly seek higher sensitivity, greater precision and improved multiplexing capabilities, dPCR is gaining adoption across a growing range of applications traditionally served by qPCR technologies. QIAGEN is expanding the QIAcuity ecosystem with new gene expression solutions, workflow automation and analysis capabilities designed to support broader adoption of digital PCR across research and biopharma applications.

"Gene expression represents one of the largest application areas in molecular biology and a significant opportunity for digital PCR," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "By expanding the QIAcuity ecosystem with new assays, enhanced multiplexing capabilities and workflow solutions, we are helping customers apply digital PCR to a broader range of research and biopharma applications."

The latest additions to the QIAcuity portfolio include:

New gene expression solutions for dPCR: QIAGEN plans to expand its portfolio later in 2026 with new QIAcuity Gene Expression Assays designed to support gene expression analysis across human, mouse and rat research applications. The company also plans to introduce the new QIAcuity OneStep High Multiplex Probe PCR Kit, enabling analysis of up to 12 RNA targets in a single reaction and helping researchers generate richer biological insights while reducing sample consumption, hands-on time and workflow complexity. These additions complement QIAGEN's GeneGlobe platform, providing access to more than 10 million predesigned assays as well as custom assay design capabilities for specialized research needs.

Expanded Cell and Gene Therapy quality control portfolio: Building on its established portfolio of dPCR solutions for Cell and Gene Therapy applications, QIAGEN is expanding its residual DNA testing offering to support additional producer cell systems, including Sf9/Baculovirus, Pichia pastoris, Vero and Mouse. The portfolio also includes the recently launched QIAcuity HEK293 resDNA Sizing Kit, which enables precise measurement of both host-cell DNA concentration and fragment size distribution to support biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing workflows.

Enhanced automated analysis and reporting with QIAcuity Software 3.5: Scheduled for release later this month, QIAcuity Software 3.5 introduces advanced analysis templates and automated reporting capabilities that enable users to define analysis and reporting parameters before a run begins. The software helps laboratories automate and standardize data interpretation and reporting through predefined analysis and reporting templates. By automatically applying analysis parameters and generating reports after run completion, laboratories can reduce manual review steps while improving traceability, consistency and operational efficiency, particularly in larger-scale and regulated workflows.

Expanded laboratory automation through Hamilton integration: In addition to the automated analysis and reporting capabilities introduced with QIAcuity Software 3.5, customers can build on QIAGEN's collaboration with Hamilton to automate QIAcuity dPCR nanoplate setup and handling workflows, including sample preparation, nanoplate filling and sealing. Integration with robotic systems enables fully automated workflows from assay setup through data analysis, helping high-throughput laboratories increase productivity while minimizing risks associated with manual handling.

QIAcuity adoption continues to grow across academia, biopharma and clinical research, with over 3,200 cumulative placements worldwide since launch. More than 400 customers now operate multiple QIAcuity instruments, while over 1,100 scientific publications reference the platform. The continued expansion of the QIAcuity ecosystem reflects QIAGEN's strategy to support customers throughout the transition from qPCR to dPCR and toward increasingly scalable, automated and standardized dPCR workflows.

Additional details on QIAGEN's QIAcuity dPCR strategy, technology roadmap and growth opportunities will be discussed during the upcoming QIAcuity Deep Dive event on Monday, June 15, 2026. The event will be webcast and available to investors, analysts and other interested stakeholders. More information is available at https://corporate.qiagen.com/English/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/QIAGEN-Deep-Dive--QIAcuity-digital-PCR/default.aspx.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: PCR Genomics

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