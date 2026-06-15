Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Rock Digital LLC today announced a major new chapter for IFANN (ifann.net), the fast-growing social platform that has quietly amassed hundreds of thousands of users since its public debut in October 2025. Alongside the growth milestone, the company is launching the IFANN Creator Rewards Program - an initiative that will reward content creators on the platform for the engagement their posts, videos and communities generate.







A breakout in less than a year

In roughly seven months since launch, the platform has grown from a standing start into a community of hundreds of thousands of active users, with engagement spanning text posts, short and long video, community forums, fandom pages, polls and wikis.

Industry observers tracking the space have begun describing IFANN as a credible candidate for the long-promised "everything app" - a single product that can absorb the time users currently split across five or six different services.

"We're seeing the kind of growth curve and cross-format engagement that's extremely rare for a new social platform," Melissa Horton said. "People aren't just signing up - they're posting, commenting, watching, voting and building fandoms. That's the signal that something bigger is happening here."

IFANN is built as a deliberate convergence of the formats that defined the last decade of social media.

Beyond posts and videos, the platform doubles as a rich, living database of the things people actually care about - artists, musicians, actors, athletes, movies, TV series, anime, manga, books, games, places and topics - each anchored by a community-aware wiki that surfaces the most important information fans want to know.

Launching: The IFANN Creator Rewards Program

Riding the momentum of its growth, Rock Digital is also unveiling the IFANN Creator Rewards Program. Rather than wait until it reaches a massive scale, IFANN is choosing to share its momentum with the creators driving it from day one.

The program is designed to reward content creators for the engagement they generate on the platform - the posts, videos, discussions and fandom activity that keep the community coming back.

Key details:

Rewards are tied directly to engagement - the reach, interaction and activity a creator's content drives across feeds, video and Rooms.

The program is open to creators across every format IFANN supports, from short and long video to text posts, community forums and fandom contributions.

Payouts and creator tiers are calculated transparently from on-platform engagement, with built-in integrity controls to keep the system fair.

What's next

With user growth accelerating and the Creator Rewards Program now rolling out, Rock Digital says IFANN's next chapter will focus on deepening fandom tools, expanding its creator and video stack, and scaling its rewards system into a core part of the creator experience.

About IFANN

IFANN is a next-generation social platform combining feeds, rooms, short and long video, fandom databases and community wikis into a single experience. Launched in October 2025, IFANN has grown to hundreds of thousands of users and is positioning itself as a true everything app for the modern web.

About Rock Digital LLC

Rock Digital LLC is the technology company behind IFANN, focused on building products at the intersection of community, media and simplifying digital life.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301423

Source: Mkdigiworld