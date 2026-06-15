Indian PV manufacturer Bluebird Solar has launched a new range of G12R n-type TOPCon bifacial PV modules targeting utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and rooftop solar applications. The new module series offers power outputs of up to 630 W and module efficiencies of up to 23.32%. The modules are based on n-type TOPCon cell technology and G12R rectangular wafers, enabling integration of a higher number of cells within a compact design to increase power density and optimize space utilization, the manufacturer said. The bifacial glass-to-glass module features 132 half-cut cells with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...