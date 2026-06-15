The Farmers for Climate Action (FCA) advocacy organisation, with almost 9,000 active members and a support network of approximately 80,000, has released a new report titled Energy Sovereignty for Regional Australia calling it a roadmap for improving energy security for the agricultural sector by switching to locally produced, lower cost energy, and sustainable biofuels. Current fuel price hikes and fuel supply insecurity are driving the call for accelerating electrification of farm equipment and processes, which the report says is one of the biggest opportunities in a generation for farmers to ...

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