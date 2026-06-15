The CPUC voted to advance a community solar program that solar industry members are calling "unworkable." The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says "virtually ensures" that no new community solar projects will be developed in the state under current structure. Rather than creating a viable path for new, independent projects, the commission chose to implement portions of its community solar program using an existing, utility-controlled pricing structure. According to solar industry advocates and the advocacy group Californians for Local, Affordable Solar and Storage (CLASS), the regulatory ...

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