Industry veteran joins from The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC) to lead customer success and commercial expansion as company enters next phase of growth

Novatus Global Limited ("Novatus" or "the Company"), an award-winning provider of regulatory technology solutions and consulting services to global financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Pinnington as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This strategic hire reflects the Company's continued momentum following its $40 million growth investment from Silversmith Capital Partners in 2024 and signals Novatus's commitment to placing customer relationships and commercial excellence at the heart of its next phase of growth.

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Andrew Pinnington, Chief Customer Officer, Novatus Global

Since its founding in 2019, Novatus has grown from a two-person start-up to a team of over 120 people across London, the US, Australia, and India, establishing itself as the trusted partner of choice for many of the world's leading banks, asset managers, and financial institutions. Its flagship SaaS platform, Novatus En>ACT, sets the standard for complete, real-time assurance across global transaction reporting regimes.

As Chief Customer Officer, Pinnington will lead Novatus's global sales, client success and managed services functions, with full oversight of the end-to-end client lifecycle. He will be responsible for driving commercial growth, forging and deepening relationships across the Company's existing client base, leading new client acquisition, and ensuring the highest standards of delivery at every stage of the client journey.

"We are at an exciting inflection point in Novatus's journey," said Andrew Hedley, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Novatus. "We have continued rapid growth and have just received a King's Award for Enterprise recognition that reflects the quality of our people and the impact of our technology. To sustain and accelerate that trajectory, we need world-class commercial and customer leadership."

Matt Ranson (Co-Founder and Co-CEO) added, "Andrew brings exactly that: deep financial services expertise, a proven ability to build and scale client-facing teams globally, and a genuine passion for partnering with customers to solve their most complex challenges. He brings a powerful combination of deep commercial acumen and Transaction Reporting expertise, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Pinnington joins Novatus from The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), where he served as Managing Director and Head of Growth and International Client Coverage, with responsibility for global sales, partnerships, and relationship management across offices in Boston, New York, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia. Prior to DTCC, Pinnington was a Partner at Quorsus (part of Capgemini), where he built the Derivatives and Regulatory Consulting practice from a team of five to 35 across multiple geographies. He earlier spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs, rising to Executive Director and leading the firm's European derivatives reporting operations. He holds a First Class Honours degree in Social and Political Sciences from the University of Cambridge.

"Novatus is one of the most compelling businesses in financial services technology today," said Pinnington. "In a world of increasing regulatory complexity, the ability to help clients resolve their global reporting issues with real-time, data-driven and AI-enabled assurance is genuinely transformative. What struck me most in conversations with Andrew, Matt and the team was the clarity of vision, the quality of the product, and the expertise of the people. I am excited to ensure that every client interaction reinforces why Novatus is the trusted choice for the world's leading financial institutions."

About Novatus Global

Novatus Global Limited, established in 2019 and headquartered in London, is a leading global provider of software and strategic consulting services, enabling the world's largest financial institutions to navigate their most complex regulatory and strategic challenges. The Company's expertise spans transaction reporting, data AI, risk, compliance, ESG and strategy operations, delivering solutions that drive operational excellence and demonstrable regulatory compliance. Its flagship product, Novatus En>ACT, is a market-leading SaaS platform delivering complete, real-time assurance across global transaction reporting regimes. Novatus employs over 100 people across London, the US, Australia, and India, and is a 2026 King's Award for Enterprise recipient in the Innovation category.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Miriam Stapor

Head of People Culture, Novatus Global

mstapor@novatus.global