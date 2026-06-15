ZTT at Intersolar Germany 2026: Full Industry Supply Chain Advantages--"Solar, Storage & Hydrogen solutions" Enabling a Global Low-Carbon Future

MUNICH, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- June 23-25, 2026 - ZTT (Booth C3.480) will make its return to Intersolar Europe, the world's leading clean energy exhibition, unveiling its comprehensive "Solar + Storage + Hydrogen" industry chain advantages and system solutions. The spotlight will be on the company's proven, customized "New Energy+" solutions and projects delivered globally.

Trusted Partner for Europe's Energy Transition

ZTT continues to strengthen its market position with reliable power transmission and distribution solutions. To date, the company has supplied over 100,000 tons of overhead conductors and thousands of kilometres of medium- and high-voltage cables to major Transmission and Distribution System Operators (TSOs and DSOs) across Europe-including Germany, Finland, Estonia, the UK, Sweden, Poland and Spain where these products are deployed in critical grid infrastructure. In addition, ZTT has successfully delivered multiple turnkey submarine cable projects for offshore energy connection. By consistently meeting Europe's stringent technical and regulatory requirements, ZTT continues to support the region's ongoing grid modernization and energy transition.

ZTT PV, Enabling a Clean, Low-Carbon Economy

Aligned with the new, clean, low-carbon economic order, ZTT ensures smooth, end-to-end project execution worldwide-from design and full-industry-chain equipment supply to grid connection and O&M. In the PV sector, leveraging its self-developed N-type TOPCon/BC modules and EVA/POE films, ZTT enables diverse "PV+" scenarios such as agrivoltaics, offshore PV, microgrids, and BIPV. The integrated solar-storage-charging ecosystem accelerates deployment, delivering flexible load regulation for industrial parks, commercial zones, and highway service areas.

ZTT Energy Storage - Proven Solutions with Global Footprints

Built on proprietary high-performance battery cells, intelligent BMS, and AI-powered fault prediction, ZTT's modular energy storage solutions offer high safety, fast response, and scalability from kWh to hundred-MWh levels. They are engineered to perform reliably in extreme environments-severe cold, high heat, high humidity, and high altitude. Proven global footprint includes:

A project in Germany complied with strict noise-control standards;

98% system availability in extreme cold in Mongolia;

Ultra-Flexible deployment for a commercial & Industrial PV+BESS+EV Charger project in Eastern Europe.

In addition, ZTT supercapacitor energy storage products provide millisecond response, high power density, and prolonged cycle life-ideal for grid AGC and primary frequency regulation.

ZTT Hydrogen Energy - A Strategic Priority

ZTT focuses on core equipment and provides end-to-end solutions from design to delivery. Its 35MPa/70MPa hydrogen dispensers have passed explosion-proof certification and German TÜV certification. The 1000 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyser has earned both China's "Hydrogen Energy Pioneer Program" Grade I certification and TÜV certification. The world's first submersible hydraulically driven liquid hydrogen booster pump marks a major technological breakthrough. These products have been reliably deployed in multiple projects at home and abroad, earning high industry recognition.

Reliable New Energy for Global Peak Shaving, Frequency Regulation & Off-Grid Backup

ZTT is committed to delivering stable, round-the-clock new energy products that empower global energy systems. We warmly invite all partners to join us at Booth C3.480 in building a low-carbon future.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ztt-at-intersolar-germany-2026-full-industry-supply-chain-advantagessolar-storage--hydrogen-solutions-enabling-a-global-low-carbon-future-302798948.html