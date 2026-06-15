Cyprus curtailed about 162 GWh of solar energy in the first five months of 2026, equivalent to more than 65% of the country's potential solar power generation during the period. CyprusGrid, an energy analytics platform focused on Cyprus' electricity sector, told pv magazine that the affected plants are predominantly photovoltaic systems, alongside 12.5 MW of biogas capacity and 24 MW of wind power, which are also connected to the distribution network. According to CyprusGrid, curtailment has risen sharply from around 12% in 2022 to 47% in 2025. Curtailment patterns over the past five years have ...

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