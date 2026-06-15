China Energy Investment Corp (CHN Energy) has completed construction of its Guohua Rudong solar-hydrogen-storage integrated project in Jiangsu province, marking another step in China's efforts to combine large-scale solar generation with battery storage and green hydrogen production. The project is located in the Yudong reclaimed tidal-flat area near Yangkou Port in Rudong county, Nantong. It is operated by the Jiangsu branch of Guohua Investment, a CHN Energy subsidiary. The company describes it as China's largest integrated solar-hydrogen-storage project. The facility includes a 400 MW coastal ...

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