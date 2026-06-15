



KUALA LUMPUR, June 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On Monday 15 June, Generali Group revealed Redion: a new brand for its global Care platform, which brings together the activities of Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB) under a single identity and offering. Having operated as an integrated entity within Generali Care for nearly three years, Redion is the brand Generali Care deserves - one that honours the extraordinary work already accomplished and makes visible, to the world, what clients and partners have experienced for years. Antoine Parisi, current CEO of Generali CARE Hub, will lead Redion as group CEO.With more than 12,000 employees, operations in over 190 countries and EUR5.8 billion in annual business volume (FY 2025), Redion is the world's #1 in employee benefits - following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026 - and the world's #2 in assistance and travel insurance. The platform serves multinational corporations, global travel companies, financial institutions and their end-customers, delivering services spanning travel insurance, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions - as well as global B2B2C programmes and embedded insurance for financial institutions, travel platforms and multinational employers.Giulio Terzariol, Group Deputy CEO of Generali, said: "Redion is the expression of what Generali Care has already become: a global, integrated platform, purpose-built to deliver comprehensive Care across every dimension of people's lives. Fully aligned with our "Lifetime Partner 27: Driving Excellence" strategy and our ambition to lead in protection, health and accident, Redion embodies a simple, immediate and consistent standard of Care, bringing together complementary capabilities in prevention, insurance and assistance in one seamless, global proposition."Jean-Laurent Granier, CEO of Generali France & Global Business Activities and Chairman of Redion, said: "I sit in three seats at this table - as Chairman of Redion, as a network partner through GEB, and as a client on the assistance side. From all three, my reading is the same: for some time now, the reality of this organisation has been well ahead of the brand carrying it. The quality, the global reach, the genuine depth of expertise - that is already real, already experienced by our partners and clients every day. Today we simply give it the brand it deserves."A brand that reflects a platform already at full scaleRedion is built on the complementary depth of two industry leaders. Europ Assistance, the creator of the global assistance industry now over 60 years ago, has expanded its expertise over time into travel insurance, roadside assistance and personal services. GEB, established in 1966, is the global platform dedicated to the human capital of multinational corporations and, following the acquisition of Swiss Life Network earlier in 2026, the undisputed worldwide leader in employee benefits. Under Redion, these two bodies of expertise are fully unified: one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single elevated standard across technology and operations - available to every client and partner, across every market.For existing clients and partners, there is complete continuity. Contracts, service teams, phone numbers and SLAs remain unchanged. The brand is new; the commitment is the same one that has been in place for decades.Antoine Parisi, Global CEO of Redion, said: "Redion reflects the determination of our teams to deliver an enhanced, integrated and technology-enabled proposition for clients and partners worldwide. One brand means one data strategy, pooled AI investment and a single, elevated standard across our technology platform. The Redion name carries no geographic or sectoral ceiling. But what I want people to understand is that behind the technology stands a network of tens of thousands of doctors, nurses, roadside technicians and local experts who show up in person when it matters most. We are digital-first - and human always. Any client, anywhere can choose to be served entirely by people. That is what always ready, always on truly means."Technology and AI at the heart of the platformRedion places technology, data and artificial intelligence at the centre of its development - with a dual objective: to significantly improve the speed and quality of services, and to deliver smoother, more personalised experiences. The platform is building its own technological solutions to transform the Care experience in depth, complementing the human expertise and partner networks that have always been at its core. In every critical situation - from medical repatriation to workplace injury - AI supports human decision- making; it does not replace it.Built on two operating values - Excellence and being Easy to work with - Redion embodies Generali Group's ambition to be the world's premier Care partner. That means being Caring, Collaborative, Agile, Reliable and Expert in every interaction, for every client, in every country.Strengthening local presence and long-term investment in AsiaRedion is bringing greater clarity and consistency across the Asian markets in which it operates, notably Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. These markets represent key growth priorities, supported by strong local teams and leadership.Since entering these markets, the Group has reinforced its travel solutions, supported by more than 350 local employees.The rebrand reflects Redion's commitment to local decision-making across the full travel protection value chain, combined with global scale and 24/7 care for travelers. It also simplifies regional engagement for both current and prospective partners.Hassen Bennour, CEO of Redion for Asia Pacific (APAC) said: "Redion marks an important step for our region. The new name reflects our international footprint, with 45% of revenue generated outside Europe, and supports our growth ambition in the Asia market and the broader APAC region. As Redion comes together under one global identity, we will deliver a more unified experience for travellers across our region and beyond."Naoki Futami, CEO of Redion for Japan, said: "In Japan, the transition to Redion allows us to connect our local market expertise with the strength of a global Care platform. Our focus remains on working closely with corporate clients and partners to deliver reliable, practical, and human support for employees, business travelers and customers in Japan and abroad."For more information about Redion, visit: redion.comAbout The Generali GroupGenerali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide, with a total premium income of EUR98.1 billion and EUR900 billion AUM in 2025. Established in 1831, with over 88,000 employees and 163,000 advisors serving 75 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.About RedionRedion is the world's #1 in employee benefits and #2 in assistance and travel insurance. The name, revealed in 2026, reflects the full maturity of the global Care platform that has been operating under Generali Care, bringing together Europ Assistance and Generali Employee Benefits (GEB). Operating in more than 190 countries, with over 12,000 employees and EUR5.8 billion in annual business volume, Redion delivers services spanning travel insurance, emergency and medical assistance, employee protection (life, disability, accident, medical), health and mobility solutions, as well as global B2B2C and embedded insurance programmes.Contact:Benedict Gerald RozarioSenior Manager, Marketing & Communication, East AsiaE: benedictgerald.r@europ-assistance.myImelia KyraNarro CommunicationsE: imelia@narrocomms.comSource: GeneraliCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.