Litum Brings High-Precision Location Visibility to Zone 1 and Zone 2 Hazardous Environments

Combining ATEX Zone 1 and Zone 2 suitability with high-precision location capability, the ATEX Gateway and ATEX Dualis Tag set a new benchmark for intrinsically safe RTLS in hazardous industrial environments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Litum, a global leader in real-time location systems, today announced the ATEX Family: a purpose-built hardware suite comprising the ATEX Gateway and ATEX Dualis Tag. Compliant with both Zone 1 and Zone 2 hazardous areas, the ATEX Family is designed to deliver sub-meter location accuracy and better visibility in environments where standard connected devices cannot be safely deployed.

The launch marks a significant step forward for industrial organizations that need to track critical assets, equipment, tools, materials, and people in environments where explosive gases, vapors, or combustible dust may be present. By combining intrinsically safe design with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) location capability, Litum enables organizations to extend real-time visibility into areas that have historically remained difficult to digitize, with the flexibility to deliver high-accuracy location insight where precision is critical.

While many industrial sites already use RTLS in warehouses, production areas, yards, and non-classified zones, hazardous areas often remain visibility blind spots. Standard connected devices are not always suitable for these environments, limiting visibility into asset movement, equipment use, tool location, and personnel presence across hazardous zones.

With the ATEX Family, industrial teams can track critical assets in real time, verify equipment location, identify items left in restricted areas, and support maintenance, inspection, and utilization workflows. For asset-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy, utilities, and heavy manufacturing, this brings greater control to some of the facility's most demanding areas.

The Litum ATEX Family can support use cases such as:

Tracking mobile assets, tools, equipment, containers, and safety-critical materials in classified areas

Confirming whether assets are present in the right zone at the right time

Reducing time spent searching for equipment in hazardous work areas

Supporting maintenance, calibration, inspection, and turnaround workflows

Monitoring restricted zone entry and asset movement

Improving emergency readiness by identifying assets and people in specific zones

Extending location intelligence from non-classified areas into Zone 1 and Zone 2 environments

Beyond asset tracking, the same infrastructure can support workforce visibility, contractor monitoring, zone awareness, access control workflows, and emergency mustering. During emergencies, teams can gain faster insight into who is present in a hazardous area, where personnel were last seen, and which zones still need to be cleared.

The new family includes two core devices.

The Litum ATEX Gateway is a high-connectivity infrastructure component designed for reliable location calculation and data flow in ATEX Zone 1 and Zone 2 environments. It acts as a bridge between RTLS devices and the Litum platform, supporting both UWB and BLE technologies. The gateway features a robust aluminum Ex d enclosure with dual Gas and Dust certifications, PoE-powered installation, secure Ethernet connectivity, and flexible mounting options for walls, ceilings, or walkways.

The Litum ATEX Dualis Tag enables accurate tracking of assets, equipment, and personnel in hazardous areas. Built with hybrid UWB and BLE location technology, it supports sub-meter accuracy, intrinsically safe dual Gas and Dust certifications, an IP67-rated enclosure, up to five years of battery life with a replaceable battery, tamper detection, and over-the-air firmware updates.

"With this launch, Litum is setting a new benchmark for high-precision RTLS in hazardous industrial environments," said Ozgur Ulku, CEO at Litum. "The Litum ATEX Family brings a rare combination of Zone 1 certification, UWB and BLE location capability, and enterprise RTLS integration for both asset and workforce visibility. Organizations across oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy, utilities, and heavy manufacturing can now extend enterprise-ready real-time location intelligence into areas where standard devices cannot safely operate, helping close long-standing visibility gaps across critical assets, equipment, and people."

Litum's new ATEX Family is now available for industrial organizations seeking to extend high precision real-time location visibility into hazardous and classified environments.

For a closer look at ATEX Family capabilities, deployment considerations, and supported use cases: Frequently Asked Questions

About Litum

Litum is a global real-time location systems company helping organizations improve safety, efficiency, and visibility across complex physical environments. With solutions for industrial and healthcare operations, Litum combines advanced location technologies, enterprise software, and end-to-end deployment expertise to help teams track people, assets, vehicles, and workflows in real time. Learn more at https://litum.com/.

Contact Information

Dilge Imer

Marketing Communications Manager

media@litum.com

SOURCE: Litum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/litum-brings-high-precision-location-visibility-to-zone-1-and-zo-1174964