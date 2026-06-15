EQS-News: HAL Allergy B.V.
/ Key word(s): Study results
New research results in house dust mite allergy: HAL Allergy completes large Phase III study
Data to be submitted to authorities and the scientific community for further evaluation
HAL Allergy has now completed a large Phase III trial in adult patients with house dust mite allergy, in which an investigational product was compared with placebo. After one The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at multiple centers in several European countries. A total of 691 patients with moderate-to-severe allergic rhinitis/rhinoconjunctivitis induced by house dust mites received treatment as part of the study - some of whom also had asthma.
The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted at multiple centers in several European countries. A total of 691 patients with moderate-to-severe allergic rhinitis/rhinoconjunctivitis induced by house dust mites received treatment as part of the study - some of whom also had asthma.
"The completion of this study is an important step in further developing treatment options for patients with house dust mite allergy," said Philip Boehme, MD, CEO of HAL Allergy Group. "We will now make the results available to the responsible authorities and to the scientific community so that they can be assessed in the context of all available data."
"This Phase III trial adds new data to the field of allergen immunotherapy in house dust mite allergy," said Prof. Oliver Pfaar, MD, Chair of the Rhinology and Allergology Section of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, University Hospital of Philipps-Universität Marburg, Germany. "The detailed findings should be interpreted in the context of the overall study and will be presented to healthcare professionals in scientific publications and at congresses."
HAL Allergy plans to submit the full dataset to the relevant regulatory authorities and to publish the main results in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in the second half of 2026.
About HAL Allergy
HAL Allergy is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to allergies and related diseases, with more than 60 years of expertise. Its portfolio spans the full allergy care pathway - from diagnostics and allergen immunotherapy (SCIT and SLIT) for house dust mite, pollen, and insect venom allergies to biological therapies.
The product investigated in this study is an investigational medicinal product. It is not approved in any country and is currently not available for treatment. Any decision on whether and how it may be authorized for use will be taken solely by the competent authorities after reviewing all data. This information does not replace medical advice and does not constitute a recommendation for any specific treatment.
Heike Milan
HAL Allergy - Medical Information
15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAL Allergy B.V.
|J.H. Oortweg 15
|2333 CH Leiden
|Netherlands
|E-mail:
|info@hal-allergy.com
|Internet:
|www.hal-allergy.com
|EQS News ID:
|2345258
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2345258 15.06.2026 CET/CEST