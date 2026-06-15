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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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JIMMY Launches Matrix Series: The Countertop RO Water Purifier that Does Hot, Cold, Sparkling, and Ice - Building Your Home Bar

BERLIN, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the hot summer season, JIMMY today announces the European launch of the Matrix Series - a countertop RO (Reverse Osmosis) water purifier M9 Pro with detachable modules: the S9 cold sparkling water maker and the I9 ice maker & crusher. JIMMY Matrix elevates this summer with a hydration experience of purity, icy refreshment, and delight.

The design philosophy transcends basic hydration by integrating the core purification system with versatile add-ons, creating a dedicated 'Home Bar' experience. Building on JIMMY's signature zero-plumbing heritage, the Matrix M9 Pro host retains plug-and-play freedom, ready to use anywhere without professional setup.

Pure mineral water, smarter footprint. The 7-stage RO filtration system, featuring a 0.0001-micron membrane and UV sterilization, removes 99.9% of contaminants including heavy metals, bacteria, and PFAS. Post-filtration remineralization delivers a premium spring-water taste while saving 3,500+ single-use plastic bottles per unit annually. Real-time TDS monitoring and filter-life tracking provide daily peace of mind.

Hydration, redefined and expanded. The core host delivers instant hot water with precise temperature and volume options - ideal for baby formula, tea, or coffee. With JIMMY AquaLink technology and the integrated slide-out drawer, attaching the S9 or I9 modules is effortless - unlocking cold sparkling water, touch-free ice cubes, and crushed ice without countertop clutter, unleashing ultimate icy refreshment this summer.

Lifestyle elevation at heart. This modular-integrated system, combined with sparkling and ice add-ons, lets users build their ideal DIY drink station - pure hot water for family essentials (tea, coffee, baby formula) or party-ready sparkling and ice for social gatherings - all in one system, clutter-free. Together with the R9 family, the Matrix series completes JIMMY's water purifier lineup, delivering scenario-intelligent solutions for every lifestyle and reinforcing the brand's commitment to healthy, joyful living.

JIMMY Matrix series are available on Amazon (DE/FR/ES), jimmy.eu, jimmyitalia.it, jimmy.bg, eMAG, Allegro etc.

About JIMMY

JIMMY is a tech-driven brand under KingClean Electric Co., Ltd., with over 32 years of expertise in developing and manufacturing small home appliances. Since 1994, KingClean has grown into a global industry leader with 800+ R&D engineers filing 200+ new patents annually, and holding 2,200+ patents. Leveraging KingClean's robust R&D and manufacturing capabilities, JIMMY continues to pioneer innovations that provide a cleaner, smarter way to enhance quality of life and overall well-being.

Contact: Sally.hong@KingClean.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jimmy-launches-matrix-series-the-countertop-ro-water-purifier-that-does-hot-cold-sparkling-and-ice---building-your-home-bar-302798999.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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