King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSH Presents Applied Radiology AI Model at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At HLTH Europe 2026, taking place in Amsterdam from June 15 to 18, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is positioning radiology AI as one of the clearest examples of how artificial intelligence can move from promise to measurable clinical impact when it is built around real patient needs and embedded into clinical workflows.

As part of the HLTH.rad program, KFSH is participating in the workshop "Building an Applied AI Ecosystem in Radiology: From Clinical Need to Measurable Impact." The session focuses on KFSH's approach to building an end-to-end AI ecosystem in radiology that integrates clinical priorities, process redesign, technology, and multidisciplinary teams.

KFSH's radiology AI experience provides clear proof of impact. The hospital has reported that AI tools in radiology improved diagnostic accuracy by 25% and reduced misdiagnosis rates by 18%, enhancing the detection and treatment of diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disorders. These results demonstrate how AI can improve care quality when deployed to support clinicians rather than operate separately from them.

The hospital's broader AI infrastructure strengthens this model. Through its Centre for Healthcare Intelligence, KFSH developed locally powered AI applications across medical image analysis, patient-flow management, resource optimization, and patient-experience enhancement. In radiology, this ecosystem supports faster diagnosis, more efficient workflows, and better integration between imaging, clinical decision-making, and patient care.

KFSH's participation at HLTH Europe underscores that radiology AI is not only a diagnostic tool, but a driver of provider transformation, workforce support, and measurable health-system value.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals 2026, the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa