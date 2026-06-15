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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 09:10 Uhr
250 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mavenir Systems, Inc.: Mavenir First Major Network Software Vendor to Receive 5G Packet Core Network Function Certification Under Germany's BSI NESAS Scheme

BONN, Germany, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenir, the software company building Cloud-Native, AI-by-design mobile networks, today announced to be the first tier-1 telecommunications infrastructure software provider to receive the BSI NESAS certification for a 5G Packet Core network function. The certificate confirms that the Mavenir Network Repository Function (NRF) fulfils the security standard requirements for use as a critical component in public telecommunications networks in Germany.

Fabian Hodouschek, Head of Certification at the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), presents the BSI NESAS certificate to Omar Shahdad

Fabian Hodouschek, Head of Certification, Federal Office for Information Security (BSI): "By issuing the first BSI NESAS cybersecurity certificate to the manufacturer Mavenir, we make an important contribution to securing Germany's mobile telecom networks. It is the first certificate for a critical 5G core network component used by operators of public 5G mobile networks in Germany. It confirms that Mavenir's Network Repository Function, including its development and lifecycle processes, meets the standards of the internationally recognized NESAS security framework. We congratulate Mavenir on this success and welcome the commitment of manufacturers to have their critical core network components certified according to BSI NESAS."

This initial milestone positions Mavenir at the forefront of regulatory readiness following Germany's mandatory BSI NESAS certification requirements that took effect on January 1, 2026, under the German Telecommunications Act (TKG) and the BSI Act (BSIG). Mavenir is progressing certification of its full Packet Core and IMS portfolio, with completion targeted by Q3 2026, enabling operators to deploy compliant, secure, and cloud-native network architectures at scale.

Omar Shahdad, Senior Vice President, Operations, Mavenir: "This certification validates Mavenir's commitment to delivering not only industry-leading 5G software, but software that meets the most rigorous national cybersecurity standards. As regulators across Europe raise the bar for network security, Mavenir is ready."

The certificate was awarded by the certification body of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) of Germany under the BSI NESAS certification scheme, a cybersecurity certification that builds upon the internationally recognized GSMA NESAS security assurance framework. BSI NESAS combines rigorous assessment of product development and lifecycle processes with hands-on security testing of the actual product, setting a high bar for critical network infrastructure.

The BSI NESAS certificate for Mavenir NRF CC 24.4.2 p4 is publicly available on the BSI website: https://www.bsi.bund.de/SharedDocs/Zertifikate_NESAS/NESAS-0007-2026.html?nn=1078814

For more information about the BSI NESAS certification scheme, visit: https://www.bsi.bund.de/dok/nesas-en

About Mavenir
Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company's deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators' evolution to TechCos. ?For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contact:
Emmanuela Spiteri
PR@mavenir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5374f4bb-25fe-4845-8d74-abb85ef9afa8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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