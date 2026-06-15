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WKN: A0B7MN | ISIN: AU000000PRU3 | Ticker-Symbol: P4Q
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 09:30
3,240 Euro
+8,43 % +0,252
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1873,25109:46
3,1583,23509:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 01:36 Uhr
13 Leser
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Perseus Mining Limited: Perseus Mining Increases Share Buy-Back from AUD100M to AUD 150M

Perth, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS INCREASES ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK TO A$150MILLION

Perth, Western Australia/June 15, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to announce that on June 12, 2026, we have reached A$100 million of the A$100 million on-market share buyback announced in August 2025. Under this buyback, Perseus has purchased 19,077,751 shares at an average price of A$5.24 per share, of shares on issue at notification of the buyback on the 25 November 2025.

In line with Perseus's communicated Capital Allocation Framework to return capital to shareholders, the Perseus Board of Directors has approved an increase of A$50 million to this active on-market share buy-back programme to a total of A$150 million.

Since the inception of the share buyback programmes in August 2024, Perseus has purchased a total of 45,076,176 shares totalling A$183.5 million at an average price of A$4.07 per share (3.3% of shares on issue at notification of the maiden buyback on 28 August 2024).

The upsized buy-back underscores the Board's confidence in Perseus's balance sheet and the current operations market-leading free cash flow, enabling the Company to return capital to shareholders, whilst continuing to fund its organic growth pipeline.

The expanded buy-back will be conducted in accordance with all applicable ASX Listing Rules and Corporations Act requirements. The timing, volume, and exact pricing of share repurchases will depend entirely on prevailing market conditions and share price levels. Perseus reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back programme at any point.

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Craig Jones said:

- The decision to expand our on-market buyback to A$150 million emphasizes our clear focus on total shareholder return and capital allocation discipline. Our operations continue to produce solid and sustained cash flows. Given the current market conditions continue to undervalue our high-margin production profile and organic upside, buying back our own shares represents a highly accretive use of capital. This expansion allows us to efficiently return value to our shareholders while preserving our strong balance sheet to execute our corporate growth initiatives".

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Craig Jones.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares: 1,339,891,309

Performance rights: 8,625,981

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford

Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations

+61 420 582 887

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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