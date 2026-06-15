Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 09:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ampace Unveils 'Meet All, Green More' Vision at Intersolar Europe 2026

Newly Launched UniC AG440 and PR-S3 Elite to Provide Full-Scenario Energy Storage Across C&l and Residential Applications

MUNICH, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a globally leading premium lithium-ion battery supplier, will participate in Intersolar Europe 2026, taking place from 23 to 25 June in Munich, Germany. Under the theme 'Meet All, Green More,' the company will showcase its full-stack energy storage portfolio, spanning commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage, residential energy storage and AIDC-focused lithium battery solutions. Ampace will also introduce two new high-performance products at the show: the UniC AG440 and the PR-S3 Elite.

As grid overload and congestion intensify across key markets, businesses and households continue to face electricity price volatility and persistent supply gaps. Government policies are pushing for energy independence, while reliability under extreme weather has become essential. Against this backdrop, energy storage has moved from a peripheral consideration to a central pillar of the clean energy transition. Ampace's ONEN Strategy addresses these challenges with solutions built on zero safety incidents, continuous innovation and unlimited possibilities. As part of this strategy, 'Meet All, Green More' represents the company's commitment to supporting every partner, application and opportunity created by the transition to cleaner energy.

To address evolving market needs, Ampace is launching the UniC AG440 and PR-S3, two high-performance energy storage systems.

UniC AG440: High-Performance C&I Storage System Built for Extremes

Developed in collaboration with CATL, the UniC AG440 is a high-performance C&I energy storage system. Combining an integrated design with system-level safety, extreme-environment reliability and broad application flexibility, the solution is designed to support a wide range of energy storage needs.

The system supports grid-connected and off-grid operation across microgrids, logistics centres, retail facilities, manufacturing sites and public infrastructure. Customers can choose between a two-hour or four-hour configuration to ensure full-duration energy coverage. Designed for demanding operating environments, the UniC AG440 can operate stably at -25 degrees Celsius without auxiliary heating and can be deployed safely in high-temperature conditions. The system is compatible with mainstream European inverters and supports customisation for customers worldwide.

PR-S3 Elite: Residential Storage System Built for Longevity and Cold Climates

Ampace also launches the PR-S3 Elite, developed for the demands of European home storage. Where many residential products concede ground on longevity or cold-weather capability, the PR-S3 Elite is built to deliver both without compromise.

FrostCore Tech - a proprietary technology - breaks the limitations of Li-ion mobility at low temperature and enhances charge-discharge performance. In addition, the PR-S3 Elite delivers a designed cycle life of 15,000 cycles, offering homeowners a reduced total cost of ownership and greater confidence in its performance.

Ampace will be exhibiting at Booth C2.430 at Messe Munich, Germany, from 23-25 June 2026. The formal product launch event, theme 'Meet All, Green More,' will take place on June 23 from 13:15 to 14:15, where Ampace share the company's vision for the global energy storage market.

Join Ampace at Intersolar Europe 2026 - and experience firsthand Ampace's next-generation solutions driving the global energy transition.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-unveils-meet-all-green-more-vision-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302800068.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.