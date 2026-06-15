Magnera Corporation: Magnera Announces the Sale of Its Caerphilly, United Kingdom Operations

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) today announced the sale of its Caerphilly, UK operations to Polyart Group, a Prudentia Capital holding.

Following a strategic portfolio review of its manufacturing technologies, products, and markets served, Magnera initiated an evaluation of strategic alternatives for its Caerphilly business that produces metallized paper for various end market applications, including premium labels, gift wrap and food packaging. The evaluation initiated a sale process for the operations, resulting in an agreement with the Polyart Group to purchase 100% of the shares of the Caerphilly business.

"We are deeply grateful for the dedication and commitment of our Caerphilly team and we wish them continued success as they join Polyart," said Curt Begle, Magnera CEO. "We also value the loyalty of our customers and remain fully committed to supporting a seamless transition, ensuring exceptional service and continued success for all stakeholders."

"Prudentia Capital is pleased to add the Caerphilly operations to our growing portfolio of companies. We're excited about the additional value we can bring to our existing customers and growing the business, which serves customers globally," said Dominik Zwerger, Founding Partner of Prudentia Capital. "Our vision is to leverage the expertise of the management team to continue providing high-quality products."

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 44 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by approximately 8,000+ employees.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera's products bring customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.



About Polyart Group

Polyart is a leading specialty coating and film manufacturer. It was formed in 2020, by the merger between Arjobex, MDV, Tech Folien and Reisewitz. Polyart manufactures film and paper solutions for the specialty label market (industrial, decorative, and security), for digital printing, the display market and provides custom coatings.

Polyart is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France and owned by Prudentia Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included or incorporated by reference in Magnera Corporation's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and press releases or other public statements contain or may contain "forward-looking" statements with the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking" statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, statements about future financial and operating results, the company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "outlook," "anticipates," or "looking forward" or similar expressions that relate to our strategy, plans, intentions or expectations. All statements we make relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates, and financial results or to our expectations regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we expected. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other risks applicable to our business are described in additional detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025, and other filings that we make with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

ir@magnera.com