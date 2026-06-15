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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Segway Powersports Strengthens European Racing Presence with Super Villain SX20T at Hellas Rally Raid

CHALKIDA, Greece, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports has successfully competed in the 2026 Hellas Rally Raid, one of Southern Europe's most prestigious and toughest multi-day off-road rally events, bringing its flagship SSV model, the Super Villain SX20T, to race across the extreme terrain of Evia Island, Greece. The event demonstrated the Super Villain's capability in demanding rally raid conditions while reinforcing Segway's growing presence in Europe.

Held on the island of Evia, the seven-day Hellas Rally Raid features mountain trails, river crossings, rocky terrain, and fast gravel sections, creating a demanding test of endurance, traction, and vehicle reliability.

Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine producing 235 horsepower and 380 N•m of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Super Villain SX20T completed the rally across a wide range of terrain. Equipped with K-Man 3.0 adjustable dampers, a front locking differential, and selectable drive modes-Normal, Race, and Climb-the vehicle adapted to rapidly changing terrain conditions.

The event builds on the Super Villain's 2026 racing campaign, which includes a third-place finish in the UTV Pro Stock Modified class at the Mint 400 in Las Vegas earlier this year. Segway Powersports also served as the official sponsor of the 2026 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria, where the company entered a modified AT10. Together, these events highlight Segway's commitment to real-world product development and its expanding role in the global off-road market.

Segway Powersports will continue to expand its international racing activities, using competition as a platform to strengthen product development and deepen engagement with riders worldwide. With Europe remaining a key market, Segway is committed to strengthening its presence in the region and supporting the continued growth of off-road motorsports.

About Segway Powersports

Segway is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Segway Powersports focuses specifically on the design and manufacturing of next-generation powersports vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and side-by-side vehicles (SxS) for both utility and sport applications. As a high-tech enterprise, Segway Powersports integrates a strong supply chain with in-house manufacturing capabilities, managing the full lifecycle of its products - from R&D and production to sales and after-sales service.

For more information, please visit https://powersports.segway.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-powersports-strengthens-european-racing-presence-with-super-villain-sx20t-at-hellas-rally-raid-302800076.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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