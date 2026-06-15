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Dow Jones News
15.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,501,000 of 2024 / 2029 notes

DJ JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,501,000 of 2024 / 2029 notes 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl: Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,501,000 of 2024 / 2029 notes 
15-Jun-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY PERSON 
LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS 
RELEASE. 
  
Julius Meinl Living announces the issue of a further EUR 7,501,000 of 2024 / 2029 notes 
On 11 July 2024, the Julius Meinl Living group (the "Group") announced the issue by JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 
(Ticker: "JMLFIN") (the "Issuer") of EUR 25 million of 2024 / 2029 notes with ISIN: XS2834253XXX (the "Initial Notes") 
under its EUR 300 million EMTN programme. Since then, a further EUR 7,499,000 of the notes have been issued (together 
with the Initial Notes, the "Outstanding Notes"). 
The Initial Notes constitute Tranche 1 of Series 2 of the EMTN programme, and total issuance of the Initial Notes is 
capped at EUR 50 million. At the time of the issuance of the Initial Notes the Notes carried a yield to maturity of 
10.2%. All of the Outstanding Notes (less EUR 99,000) have now been distributed to investors. 
Since the issuance of the Initial Notes, the Group has made progress across the board, including: 
  
 . Further record results at The Julius Prague, which achieved an EBITDA margin of 54% in 2025; 
 . The commencement of the redevelopment of the Ambasador Hotel, to become The Julius Bucharest, due to open 
  in early 2028; 
 . The acquisition of properties in Berlin and Budapest to become The Julius Berlin (due to open in 
  mid-2028) and The Julius Budapest (due to open in early 2029) respectively; and 
 . The success of The Julius Fund, which to date has raised EUR 15.5 million from investors and invested EUR 
  14.2 million in non-voting redeemable C-Shares of Julius Meinl Living PLC. 
Taking the above into account, the Group has decided to issue a further EUR 7,501,000 of the notes (the "New Notes"). 
Following the issue of the New Notes, the total amount of notes in issue is EUR 40 million. 
The New Notes are identical in all respects to the notes that are already in issue, with a coupon of 7.0% p.a. paid 
semi-annually in cash and redemption at maturity on 11 July 2029 at 120% of the principal amount of each note. 
The New Notes are now available for distribution to investors. It is expected that they will be priced within the range 
of 104 - 107 plus accrued and unpaid interest since the most recent interest payment date (11 January 2026), 
representing a range of yields to maturity of 10.3 - 11.4% as at 15 June 2026. 
The proceeds from the sale of the New Notes are expected to support the Group in the realisation of its development 
properties. 
Requests for information may be directed to: office@juliusmeinlliving.com. 
The information in this announcement is information that the Issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: JMLF(L)s 150626 bond print announcement VF 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
         6 Rue Dicks 
         L-1417 Luxembourg 
         Luxembourg 
E-mail:     office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:    www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:      XS2834253XXX 
Euronext Ticker: JMLAA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2345544 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2345544 15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345544&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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