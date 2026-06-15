Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 15-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL161272 due 08/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives XS3159295XXX -- each) Issuer Name: Onyx ETC Securities Public Limited Company Debt and Onyx Spot Return Crude Oil Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3035884XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 15/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3386123XXX -- EUR1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 3.375% to Floating Rate Callable Green Senior Notes due 15/06/2030; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 debt-like XS3406773XXX -- in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. Floating Rate Notes due 12/06/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3406785XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 431489 EQS News ID: 2345410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 15, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)