Amundi, the largest European asset manager, CACEIS, the European leader in asset servicing, and Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology company today announced milestones in their collaboration.

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From left to right: Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Deputy CEO of CACEIS, Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International and Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Client Group and Chair of Asia at Amundi

Amundi has successfully launched tokenised share classes for the Amundi Money Market Fund Short Term. Denominated in euro and US dollars, these bespoke tokenised share classes were developed for Ant International following a Memorandum of Understanding signed last November, which committed Amundi and Ant International to exploring blockchain innovations for real-time treasury management and tokenised investment solutions.

As the pioneering customer of the initiative, Ant International partnered with Amundi to develop a real-time investment solution for its intra-group liquidity management needs. With CACEIS acting as the transfer agent and tokenisation agent, this tripartite collaboration enhances the overall efficiency of Ant International's operations and its on-chain treasury capabilities.

Fannie Wurtz, Deputy General Manager, Head of Client Group and Chair of Asia at Amundi, said: "We are delighted to support Ant International in this pioneering project and to further advance the real-world applications of tokenisation in investment solutions. This collaboration brings together leading institutions committed to innovation and to seizing opportunities emerging in the digital asset space. It also reflects Amundi's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of sophisticated clients and our ambition to shaping the future of finance."

Kelvin Li, General Manager of Platform Tech and Senior Vice President at Ant International, said, "Our goal is to build a future of instant, borderless money movement. Having utilised blockchain for internal treasury management since 2019, we believe blockchain and AI can unlock real-time solutions for global corporate treasurers. We are glad to work with Amundi to co-develop secure, compliant investment products accessible 24/7 globally."

Jean-Jacques Barbéris, Deputy CEO of CACEIS, commented: "CACEIS welcomes the cooperation with Ant International and Amundi to develop new investment solutions based on tokenisation and blockchain, demonstrating our capacity to fully embrace the transformation at work in the financial industry at worldwide level."

Building on this success, the three parties are now exploring the potential launch of the Amundi Money Market Fund Short Term on Whale, Ant International's internal blockchain-based treasury management platform. By combining Amundi's investment expertise, CACEIS's expertise in digital assets and Ant International's cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, the collaboration aims to onboard Amundi funds onto the Whale platform and co-develop new money market funds solutions that can better serve treasurers worldwide. Amundi and Ant International are also exploring expanding the solution to new markets and currencies. The implementation of these advancements remains subject to receipt of all required legal and regulatory approvals.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets2

Its six international investment hubs3, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to a strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi's clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com

About CACEIS

CACEIS is the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole dedicated to asset managers and institutional investors. Through offices across Europe, North and South America and Asia, CACEIS offers a broad range of services covering execution, clearing, forex, securities lending, custody, depositary, fund administration, fund distribution support, middle-office outsourcing and issuer services. CACEIS is a consolidator in the European asset servicing market and posts sustained growth in its business activities. The group holds €5.9 trillion in assets under custody and €3.7 trillion in assets under administration (figures as of 31 December 2025). www.caceis.com

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2025, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2024

2 Amundi data as at 31/03/2026

3 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

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