DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist (AEMU) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.9835 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1637160 CODE: AEMU ISIN: LU2277591XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU Sequence No.: 431553 EQS News ID: 2345762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345762&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)