DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MTHU) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.511 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 283743 CODE: MTHU ISIN: LU2891727XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU Sequence No.: 431592 EQS News ID: 2345840 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)