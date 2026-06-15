DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATL) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.6065 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21760506 CODE: WATL ISIN: FR0010527XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL Sequence No.: 431663 EQS News ID: 2345984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)