Researchers from the East China University of Science and Technology have investigated degradation mechanisms in low-silver electrodes used in heterojunction (HJT) solar cells, with the aim of developing design guidelines for manufacturing cost-competitive and high-efficiency photovoltaic modules. "Our study systematically investigates the thermal aging behavior of silver (Ag)-coated copper (CU) electrodes in heter solar cells, revealing significant increases in contact resistance due to interdiffusion between the Ag and Cu layers," corresponding author Xiaojun Ye told pv magazine. "It clarifies ...

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