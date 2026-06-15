Partnership combines LOD's expert-led approach with Wordsmith's AI-native legal workflow platform

Lawyers On Demand (LOD), a Consilio Company, announces today a new partnership with Wordsmith to deliver AI-enabled managed services to in-house legal teams.

By combining LOD's expert professionals, governance, and day-to-day management of legal work with Wordsmith's AI-native workflow platform, in-house teams using the service will be able to better-handle ever-increasing work volumes without adding to headcount or losing control.

While AI can automate meaningful portions of legal work, many teams struggle to implement and manage technology in a way that fits their existing workflows and risk tolerance. LOD's partnership with Wordsmith is designed to make AI usable in practice by embedding it at scale within a managed delivery model, so it works inside how teams already operate rather than sitting apart from it.

As part of the offering, Consilio provides technology advisory, implementation support, and ongoing refinement, helping clients configure Wordsmith effectively and evolve usage over time based on real-world experience. Feedback from live deployments will also inform how Wordsmith continues to improve its platform for enterprise use.

Following a three-month pilot across multiple teams and legal workflows, the service demonstrated measurable improvements in efficiency, turnaround times and overall contract-handling capacity. The pilot reinforced the value of combining experienced legal professionals with AI-enabled delivery to help in-house teams scale support more effectively while maintaining oversight, consistency and quality.

"Our clients want results, not 'AI for AI's sake,'" said Patty Wise, U.S. Managing Director of Lawyers On Demand. "By delivering legal managed services enhanced by Wordsmith, we help legal departments use AI in a way that is practical, governed, and reliable," added Nigel Rea, Managing Director of Global Clients at Lawyers On Demand

"Legal AI needs to work inside real operating models," said Ross McNairn, CEO of Wordsmith. "Partnering with Lawyers On Demand and Consilio allows Wordsmith to be deployed as part of a managed service, while benefiting from deep delivery and technology expertise."

LOD and Wordsmith's combined managed services offering is available to in-house legal teams globally.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Lawyers On Demand

We help in-house counsel around the globe answer ever-increasing calls from their business to deliver more value, run more efficiently, and bring data, insights, and ideas to the table. With our world-class flexible talent and legal operations solutions, we help them build legal functions that are strategic, responsive, and ready for anything.

At the same time, we help legal professionals practise law more flexibly and happily.

Lawyers On Demand pioneered the very first alternative legal service in 2007, and we continue to lead the exciting market we created. Acquired in 2023 by Consilio, a renowned leader in legal consulting and services, we are the largest and fastest-growing flexible legal services businesses in the world. With over 4,500 world class lawyers, legal operations experts, paralegals, and risk and compliance professionals, we support clients in over 25 countries across the UK Europe, Australasia, Asia, the Middle East, and the US.

As a Consilio company, we offer the world's biggest legal transformation and support business. We work with clients to optimise their legal operating model, provide compliance and information governance support, and help them choose, implement, and integrate the very best legal technology for their business. As a proven leader in eDiscovery and Document Review, clients can also access robust data centres, deep expertise, and expanded legal capabilities across the globe.

We find new ways to boost the value that in-house legal teams and legal professionals deliver, today, tomorrow and in the future. Find out more at lodlaw.com

About Wordsmith AI

Wordsmith is the legal AI platform built exclusively for in-house legal teams. It handles legal work directly inside the tools companies already use, freeing teams to focus on the judgment-led work only they can do, and to enable the business around them. Wordsmith is backed by leading investors and works with high-growth and enterprise customers across Europe and North America. Learn more at wordsmith.ai.

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Alex Charlwood (PR for Lawyers On Demand)

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