New capabilities connect policy, placement, quote, endorsement and analytics workflows in a single platform experience

Key Highlights:

Origami Risk has introduced new Insurance Programme Management capabilities within its RMIS solution

The new functionality helps risk teams reduce manual processes and improve visibility across the insurance lifecycle

Capabilities include AI-powered policy data ingestion, placement management, quote tracking and comparison, endorsement tracking and programme-level analytics

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, today announced new Insurance Programme Management capabilities within its Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution. The new functionality helps organisations transform insurance programme management from a fragmented, manual process into a connected, data-driven system of record and execution.

The offering brings together AI-powered policy data ingestion, structured renewal and placement workflows, quote tracking and comparisons, endorsement tracking and programme-level analytics in a single integrated environment. The functionality is now available to Origami Risk clients.

Insurance programme management remains one of the most manual and fragmented areas of risk operations, with critical data spread across PDFs, spreadsheets, emails and broker systems. Origami Risk's new capabilities help address these challenges by connecting insurance lifecycle workflows within its RMIS solution, enabling risk teams to manage insurance programme activity with greater efficiency, transparency and control.

"Risk teams are skilled at managing complex insurance programmes. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the tools they often rely on. As a result, critical data ends up fragmented across spreadsheets and systems that were not designed to work together," said Peter Richard, Director of Product Management at Origami Risk. "Insurance Programme Management unifies policy data, renewal workflows, and analytics in one platform so teams can focus on strategy and decisions rather than chasing down information."

The new Insurance Programme Management capabilities include:

AI-Powered Policy Data Ingestion: AI-powered policy data ingestion enables organisations to extract structured data from policy documents, helping reduce administrative effort, improve data quality and accelerate access to reliable policy information.

Insurance Portfolio Landing Page: New portfolio dashboards provide centralised access to insurance programme analytics, KPI visualisations and drill-down navigation, giving risk teams improved visibility across insurance operations and programme performance.

Insurance Placement Management: Structured placement management capabilities centralise renewals and placements in one workspace, helping teams manage tasks, approvals, documents, communications and quote activity more efficiently.

Quote Tracking and Comparisons: Quote tracking and comparison tools enable organisations to evaluate options side-by-side before binding, retain historical quote data and improve visibility throughout the renewal process.

Endorsement Tracking: Endorsement tracking capabilities provide a structured process for managing mid-term policy changes, improving visibility into financial and operational impacts across programmes and policies.

Origami Risk will showcase its Insurance Programme Management capabilities to the UK risk management community ahead of the 2026 AIRMIC Conference.

To see Insurance Programme Management in action, visit Origami Risk at AIRMIC 2026 (Stand 18, Hall 37).

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk, and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimises workflows for better data, better insights, and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery helping the experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organisations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

FAQ

What is Origami Risk announcing?

Origami Risk announced new Insurance Programme Management capabilities within its Risk Management Information System (RMIS) solution.

What problems do these capabilities address?

The new functionality helps organisations transform insurance programme management from a fragmented, manual process into a connected, data-driven system of record and execution.

How do the new capabilities support risk teams?

The new capabilities bring together AI-powered policy data ingestion, structured renewal and placement workflows, quote tracking and comparisons, endorsement tracking and programme-level analytics in a single integrated environment.

When are these capabilities available?

The capabilities are now available to Origami Risk clients.

Will Origami Risk highlight these capabilities at AIRMIC 2026?

Origami Risk will showcase its Insurance Programme Management capabilities to the UK risk management community ahead of the 2026 AIRMIC Conference.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615608830/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kelly Pawlak, kpawlak@stretchpr.com