Northern Trust announced today that it has received a licence from the Central Bank of Ireland for the establishment of The Northern Trust Company, Ireland Branch (Ireland Branch)

This new banking branch will provide a range of custodial, banking and capital markets services, including domestically regulated banking services for Ireland-domiciled clients. Its activities will complement those of Northern Trust Global Services S.E., Northern Trust's continental European bank, which was established in Luxembourg in March 2019.

Establishment of the branch is part of Northern Trust's broader European expansion strategy and underlines its commitment to service clients domestically.

Northern Trust's EU banking institutions will enable European Union (EU)-domiciled clients to be serviced in region, in line with the requirements of existing and incoming regulatory frameworks. These include the EU's Sixth Capital Requirements Directive (CRD VI) and the Third Capital Requirements Regulations (CRR III), which introduce new regulatory and supervisory frameworks for branches of third-country credit institutions which service EU-domiciled clients.

Meliosa O'Caoimh, country head of Ireland, Northern Trust, said: "The approval of Ireland Branch underscores our commitment to Ireland as a strategic location for Northern Trust, highlighted by the scale and expertise of more than 1,800 colleagues here who support institutional clients domestically and around the world. Ireland Branch will mark the next chapter in 25 years of our presence in Ireland and as an institution compliant with CRD VI and other EU requirements will provide clients with efficiency and flexibility in today's complex and evolving regulatory landscape."

Clive Bellows, co-president of Asset Servicing and president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) said: "This development of capabilities shows our commitment to our European client franchise and strategic focus on the region helping position us for continued momentum and growth here. Establishing Ireland Branch will also mark a further milestone in Northern Trust's 55-year presence across EMEA, as we continue to develop our operating model to optimise resiliency and drive productivity for the benefit of our clients."

Having serviced Irish clients since 1989, Northern Trust set-up its offices in Dublin in 2000, and Limerick in 2007 and has played key roles since in the development of Ireland's funds industry, including servicing the first Irish UCITS fund. From Ireland, Northern Trust today supports leading fund managers and institutional investors worldwide, including traditional and alternative asset managers, insurance companies and multinational pension funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com