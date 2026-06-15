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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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T'way Air: T'way Air and Korea Tourism Organization Team Up for Frankfurt-Korea Summer Campaign

Book by June 30 to unlock fare discounts, a NAMANE Card, and perks at 800+ spots across Korea

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T'way Air has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to launch a summer campaign on its Frankfurt-Seoul route (Incheon). Summer is one of the most vibrant times to explore Korea, and this campaign ensures your journey is rewarding from the very first booking.

The following offers are available for Frankfurt-Seoul (Incheon) bookings through June 30, with travel valid through October 24, 2026:

  • Up to 19% off with promo code JUN26, applicable to Frankfurt-Seoul (Incheon) trips.
  • €30 Regular Coupon on bookings of €500 or more; some travel dates excluded.
  • €50 Early Bird Coupon on bookings of €600 or more; some travel dates excluded.

Beyond the fare savings, passengers who book through T'way Air's German website or app between June 1 and September 30 will receive an exclusive welcome kit at check-in - including a NAMANE Card and a Korea travel guide. Kits are distributed at the T'way Air check-in counter at Frankfurt Airport (Terminal 3) on the day of departure, limited to the first 2,000 passengers while supplies last.

The NAMANE Card unlocks an additional layer of perks once in Korea. Cardholders receive 20% instant cashback on offline payments at participating venues - covering around 267 dining spots selected under the K-Local Gourmet and century-old restaurant programmes, as well as approximately 550 retail locations including Olive Young, Daiso, and Musinsa.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T'way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide.

About T'way Air (Rebranding as Trinity Airways)

T'way Air Co., Ltd. is a South Korean low-cost carrier (LCC) operating since 2010, serving destinations across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. Following shareholder approval and regulatory clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, T'way Air is rebranding as Trinity Airways Co., Ltd. The new brand will enter service once all domestic and international approvals are secured, with the official launch date to be announced in due course. All existing bookings remain valid and no action is required from passengers. For more information, visit twayair.com.

Media Contact

T'WAY AIR Public Relations

twaypr@twayair.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996714/Photo_DE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416855/img_logo_h300_update1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tway-air-and-korea-tourism-organization-team-up-for-frankfurt-korea-summer-campaign-302797700.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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