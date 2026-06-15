From Royal Ownership to Museum Halls: Apollo Art Auctions Presents June Antiquities Sale





LONDON, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to present an exceptional selection of ancient art and antiquities in its forthcoming Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection sale. Bringing together museum-quality objects, distinguished provenance and scholarly research, the auction offers collectors the opportunity to acquire important pieces from some of history's greatest civilisations.

The sale features works from a number of renowned private collections, including the Kofler-Truniger Collection of Lucerne, renowned for its holdings of Egyptian antiquities and early works of art, as well as The Prince Collection, a private collection formed through direct royal ownership. Additional pieces originate from the collection of Prof. Dr. Martin Eduard Winkler, whose icon collection later formed the foundation of the Ikonen-Museum Recklinghausen, and include objects associated with Cairo antiquities dealer Nicholas George Tano, whose family gallery supplied collectors and major museums, including the Louvre. Other notable collections represented include those of Erika Krautkrämer, Dr. Felix Lauwers and Siegfried Obermeier.

Over the past decade, Apollo Art Auctions has established itself as one of London's leading specialist auction houses for antiquities, serving an international audience of collectors, institutions and dealers. With an in-house logistics team and dedicated client support throughout the purchasing process, Apollo provides guidance from registration through to delivery, helping collectors navigate every stage of acquiring ancient art.

Among the highlights is Lot 771 , an Egyptian red quartzite block statue of a priest, possibly Yuya, priest of Min and father of Queen Ti, dating to the reign of Amenhotep III during the Eighteenth Dynasty. The finely carved sculpture demonstrates the exceptional craftsmanship of New Kingdom Egypt and benefits from an extensive provenance spanning collections in Spain, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom. The piece was exhibited in Paris in 2002 and is accompanied by a Colnaghi report available upon request.

Another significant work is Lot 880 , a Graeco-Roman marble statue of Aphrodite dating from the first to second century AD. Despite natural signs of age, the sculpture retains the grace and elegance associated with one of antiquity's most celebrated artistic subjects. The piece is accompanied by an authentication report from Professor John Pollini and a historical report from cultural heritage expert Alessandro Neri.

Collectors of ancient Greek ceramics will be drawn to Lot 845 , an Attic black-figure neck amphora attributed to the Lysippides Painter and dating to approximately 540 BC. Decorated with a Dionysiac scene on one side and a departing warrior scene on the other, the vessel represents an exceptional example of Athenian pottery from the Archaic period.

Also featured is Lot 889 , a Roman mosaic panel depicting a satyr, dating to the second century AD. Rendered in richly coloured tesserae, the work demonstrates the enduring appeal of Roman decorative arts and benefits from documented provenance, original paperwork and supporting historical research. The mosaic is accompanied by an Art Loss Register confirmation letter.

Selected lots throughout the sale are supported by reports from Dr Lisa Sartini, Alessandro Neri and Simone Musso. Additional documentation available across the sale includes Colnaghi reports, export licences, original gallery paperwork, Art Loss Register confirmation letters and scientific XRF analyses, providing collectors with additional reassurance when bidding.

While the sale includes a number of museum-quality works and historically significant artefacts, many lots will commence at starting bids below their pre-sale estimates. This presents opportunities for first-time collectors seeking to begin their collecting journey, while also offering established buyers the chance to acquire exceptional objects at competitive prices.

Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection will commence on 21 June at 1:00 PM BST at Apollo Art Auctions' London showroom, 63-64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Bidding will be available in person, online through the Apollo Art Auctions platform, and via Invaluable , The Saleroom , LiveAuctioneers and Interencheres .

Viewings are available by appointment only enquiries, viewing appointments or telephone bidding arrangements, please contact Apollo Art Auctions on +44 (0)20 4630 9333 or enquiries@apolloauctions.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caeb68cc-0de9-4d97-82a6-56eedd7287cb