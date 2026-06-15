Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Chitran International Online Art Classes, LLC, an American education company registered in the state of Wyoming, United States (Registration No. 2025-001787439), is celebrating 26 years of art education as it continues to provide live online creative learning programs for children and young learners across international markets.

Founded in 2000 by art educator MD Zubairul Islam, Chitran began as an in-person art education institution focused on teaching drawing, painting, and creative expression skills to children. Over more than two decades, the organization has adapted its educational approach alongside changes in technology and learning environments, transitioning from traditional classroom instruction to live online art education.

Today, Chitran operates as an online education provider offering live virtual art classes designed to connect students and instructors through interactive learning sessions. The program focuses on structured lessons covering drawing techniques, painting methods, observation skills, and creative development for students at different learning levels.

"Art is more than learning how to draw; it encourages children to observe, imagine, and express themselves creatively," said MD Zubairul Islam, Founder of Chitran International Online Art Classes. "Since 2000, our mission has been to provide structured art education while adapting to new ways of learning and connecting with students."

From Local Classrooms to Digital Learning

Chitran's educational journey began with physical classrooms where students learned foundational art skills through teacher-led instruction, practice, and feedback. Over time, the organization developed a learning approach centered around guided demonstrations, hands-on practice, and continuous improvement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chitran transitioned its programs to an online format, allowing students to continue their art education remotely. This shift enabled the organization to expand beyond traditional classroom boundaries and create a virtual learning environment accessible to students in different regions.

The transition reflects a broader movement within education, where digital platforms are increasingly being used to provide access to specialized learning opportunities beyond geographical limitations.

Building a Global Online Art Learning Community

Through its online platform, Chitran provides live classes where students can interact directly with instructors, follow demonstrations, receive feedback, and participate in creative exercises.

The organization states that students from more than 135 countries have participated in its educational activities over the years, highlighting the ability of digital learning models to connect students across different locations and cultural backgrounds.

By combining traditional art teaching methods with digital learning tools, Chitran aims to maintain the personal interaction of classroom education while making creative learning more accessible through online formats.

Live Online Art Class Demonstration Video

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6aOpbSQdPmY

About Chitran International Online Art Classes

As digital education continues to develop, Chitran International Online Art Classes remains focused on combining technology with structured creative instruction. The organization continues to provide art education programs designed to support students in developing artistic skills, creativity, and confidence through guided learning.

After 26 years of operation, Chitran's evolution from a local art education provider to an international online learning platform reflects broader changes in how education is delivered and accessed worldwide.

For more information, visit the Chitran International Online Art Classes official website: https://chitranartschool.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chitran International Online Art Classes LLC

Contact Person: MD Zubairul Islam

Email Address: support@chitranartschool.com

Country: United States

Website: https://chitranartschool.com/

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Source: ReleasePR.com