DJ Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GOVD) Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.8367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 633637 CODE: GOVD ISIN: LU2099288XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099288XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVD Sequence No.: 431684 EQS News ID: 2346076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)